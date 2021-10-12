Watchdog group urges IG to investigate whether Tracy Stone-Manning lied to Congress
Tracy Stone-Manning now heads the Bureau of Land Management, but that doesn’t mean the uproar over her involvement in a 1989 tree-spiking plot is over. Protect the Public’s Trust, a government watchdog group, filed a federal complaint Tuesday asking Interior Department Inspector General Mark Greenblatt to investigate claims that Ms. Stone-Manning violated the False Statements Act in her written testimony to the Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee.www.washingtontimes.com
