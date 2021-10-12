CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Disney Is Making a Movie About the Creation of Disneyland

By Matt Singer
 7 days ago
It’s already “The Happiest Place on Earth,” but at this point we might want to add a second nickname: “The Most Mythologized Theme Park Ever.”. Disney+ already has a variety of programs about the creation of Disneyland and various other Disney parks available to stream, like Behind the Attraction and The Imagineering Story. They also have several of the vintage Disneyland television show episodes from the 1950s about the park’s development. Clearly, it’s something their audience has an appetite for. And now the streaming service is making a historical fiction film about “Walt Disney’s journey to building Disneyland.”

Walt Disney
Tom Hanks
Jon Favreau
Olaf Takes On Disney Classics In ‘Olaf Presents’ Trailer

In advance of Disney+ Day, Disney has shared a new trailer for a series of upcoming animated shorts. Olaf Presents stars Josh Gad as the living snowman who rose to fame when he first popped out of the ice in 2013’s Frozen. Now, Olaf stretches his abilities to include that of producer, actor, and set builder as he stages iconic moments from five Disney classics.
TV & VIDEOS
92 Moose plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Augusta/Waterville, Maine.

