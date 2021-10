Demon Slayer fans are loving the anime's grand return for Season 2! Koyoharu Gotouge's original manga series has exploded to a whole different realm of popularity and recognition from when the anime's debut season initially began. While that first season had some hype behind its premiere, by the end of it, fans everywhere could not wait to see what would be next. Making things even bigger for the franchise was the debut of the Mugen Train feature film that dominated box offices even in the midst of the pandemic. But now the anime is finally back for a full second second.

COMICS ・ 11 DAYS AGO