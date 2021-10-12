CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Henry County, IL

Illinois Supreme Court Justice Burke urges Henry County to apply again for drug court

Star Courier
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIllinois Supreme Court Justice Michael Burke is urging Henry County officials to resubmit the county's application to create a drug court system here. When the alternative courts were developed in 2015, Henry County applied to start a treatment-based system for drug offenders. But the application to the Administrative Office of the Illinois Courts (AOIC) was turned down then because state officials said the offender numbers and local resources weren't adequate enough to justify it.

www.starcourier.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS News

North Korea confirms test of missile designed to be launched from submarine

North Korea announced Wednesday that it had tested a newly developed missile designed to be launched from a submarine, the first such weapons test in two years and one it says will bolster its military's underwater operational capability. The test Tuesday was the fifth round of missile launches since September...
MILITARY
The Hill

FBI agents swarm Russian oligarch's DC home

The FBI on Tuesday swarmed the Washington, D.C., home of Russian oligarch Oleg Deripaska, according to a report from NBC News. A spokesperson from the FBI confirmed to The Hill that agents are conducting “court-authorized law enforcement activity.”. The reason for the FBI's action is not immediately clear. Deripaska, who...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
Henry County, IL
Government
Kewanee, IL
Government
Local
Illinois Government
City
Kewanee, IL
City
Chicago, IL
County
Henry County, IL
City
Justice, IL
The Hill

Trump defends indicted GOP congressman

Former President Trump defended Rep. Jeff Fortenberry (R-Neb.) in a statement Tuesday night shortly after the GOP lawmaker was indicted by a federal grand jury. Fortenberry was charged with one count of scheming to conceal material facts and two counts of making false statements to federal investigators after allegedly concealing information about illegal contributions to his 2016 campaign.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
ABC News

Biden admin backs down on tracking bank accounts with over $600 annual transactions

The Biden administration on Tuesday backed down on a controversial proposal to direct the IRS to collect additional data on every bank account that sees more than $600 in annual transactions, after widespread criticism from Republican lawmakers and banking industry representatives, who said the tax enforcement strategy represented a breach of privacy by the federal government.
INCOME TAX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Illinois Supreme Court#Drug Courts#Drug Abuse#The Star Courier
CNN

Hurry up and wait: Trump's best legal shot at blocking the release of his January 6 docs

(CNN) — The next few weeks will be pivotal if former President Donald Trump is hoping to bury the House's request for January 6 documents in years of litigation. With a lawsuit filed Monday, Trump began in earnest his legal war against the House's Capitol insurrection investigation. He is seeking to block the National Archives from releasing the documents to the House select committee investigating the attack.
POTUS

Comments / 0

Community Policy