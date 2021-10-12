CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Orlando, FL

Orlando water emergency ends with decline of COVID-19 hospitalizations

By Kevin Spear, Orlando Sentinel
Orlando Sentinel
Orlando Sentinel
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dJZLF_0cP9jfG000
Clint Bullock, left, general manager and chief executive officer of Orlando Utilities Commission, and Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer, announced on Tuesday, Oct. 12, that the city's water emergency was over because supplies of liquid oxygen returned to normal with the recent decline in COVID-19 hospitalizations. Kevin Spear

Orlando’s water emergency is over, city leaders said on Tuesday, citing a downturn in the summer’s soaring demand for liquid oxygen to treat COVID-19 patients.

Liquid oxygen also plays a critical role in purifying water provided by Orlando Utilities Commission.

In late August, Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer and OUC officials urged a cut back on water usage . They feared tanker-truck deliveries of liquid oxygen could drop to as few as five per week from the typical 10 per week. The pace of deliveries actually dropped to about six or seven weekly.

Dyer said Tuesday that when the call for cutting back water usage went out Aug. 20, the utility was concerned then that within a matter of days there wouldn’t be enough liquid oxygen and that a mandatory boil-water alert would then have to be issued.

But, over the nearly seven weeks of liquid oxygen shortages, the city was able to reduce water usage by an average of 10%, averting the need for a boil-water alert.

The city dialed back irrigation of parks and ballfields. Bullock said commercial customers played a key role in reducing water usage, including theme parks, hospitals, hotels, the region’s bus agency and others.

“We are here today to tell customers you can go back to normal usage,” Bullock said.

At its water plants, OUC converts liquid oxygen into ozone, which is injected into raw water pumped up from the Floridan Aquifer. Ozone gets rid of the naturally occurring impurity of hydrogen sulfide, which adds color and the smell of rotten eggs to water.

As the region’s largest water utility, OUC provides about 90 million gallons of potable water daily to 140,000 customers or an estimated 400,000 people within city limits and in Orange County.

Bullock said steps have yet to be determined on how to prevent such a water emergency in the future.

“We will take some time, we will do a post evaluation, we will look at the measures to determine are there some things that we learned,” Bullock said.

kspear@orlandosentinel.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Orlando Sentinel

Ocoee allows Chews A Puppy to bypass Orange’s pet sale ban

The city of Ocoee’s reworked pet-sale ordinance was widely panned Tuesday night by more than two dozen animal welfare advocates who tried but failed to persuade city commissioners to stick with a county ordinance that will outlaw the retail sale of puppies, kittens and bunnies beginning next summer. The hotly debated Ocoee ordinance passed 3-2 with Mayor Rusty Johnson leading the way. The new ...
OCOEE, FL
Orlando Sentinel

Orlando Sentinel

Orlando, FL
5K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Orlando Sentinel is the primary newspaper of Orlando, Florida, and the Central Florida region. It was founded in 1876 and is currently owned by Tribune Publishing Company.

 https://www.orlandosentinel.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy