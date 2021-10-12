CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Corn harvest on track, soybeans behind

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOhio farmers were able to make some harvest progress last week prior to late week rains which slowed progress, according to Cheryl Turner, State Statistician, USDA NASS, Ohio Field Office. Temperatures were far above average all week which aided crop dry down and also benefitted hay and pasture regrowth. There were 4.5 days suitable for fieldwork.

Rain halted major harvest progress

Late week rains brought Ohio field crop harvest to a halt, according to Cheryl Turner, State Statistician, USDA NASS, Ohio Field Office. The average temperature for the week was 64.2 degrees Fahrenheit, 9.2 degrees above normal for the State. The statewide average precipitation was 1.72 inches, 1.1 inches above normal. There were 4.7 days suitable for fieldwork for the week ending Oct. 17.
ENVIRONMENT
Agriculture Online

Soybeans fall on ample global supplies, corn and wheat up

HAMBURG, Oct 18 (Reuters) - U.S. soybeans fell on Monday following strong rises last week, as forecasts of large global supplies outweighed recent strong U.S. export sales. Corn and wheat rose as export prospects for U.S. supplies brightened. Chicago Board of Trade most active soybeans fell 0.3% to $12.13-1/2 a...
AGRICULTURE
kiow.com

Area Harvest Now Turns to Corn

Harvesting is progressing remarkably well in comparison to the last couple of years in the area. Farmers are down to about 5% of the beans left to harvest, but according to Randy Broesder of the Forest City Farmers Coop, weather has played a role in their condition. Farmers in the...
FOREST CITY, IA
agrinews-pubs.com

Mitigate this season’s most challenging corn and soybean diseases

DOWNERS GROVE, Ill. — Late-season disease management is crucial to protecting corn and soybean yield potential come harvest. Although Corn Belt farmers already facing top 2021 yield robbers are past the prevention stage, the Golden Harvest agronomy team reminds them that it’s not too late to mitigate the diseases’ impact — not only for this season, but for the next, as well.
DOWNERS GROVE, IL
wnax.com

Weed Pressure Seen In Soybeans During Harvest In Iowa

Following a dry growing season in much of Iowa, weed pressure picked up dramatically during soybean harvest. Brandon Hulme lme, Agronomist with Champion Seeds in Ellsworth, Iowa says weeds did a number on soybeans in a large part of the state. He advises growers to study what trait and chemical...
IOWA STATE
stjosephpost.com

U.S. corn and soybean production up from September

Corn and soybean production is up from September 2021, according to the Crop Production report issued Tuesday by USDA's National Agricultural Statistics Service. Corn production is up three percent from last year, forecast at 15.0 billion bushels, and soybean growers are expected to increase their production five percent from 2020, forecast at 4.45 billion bushels.
AGRICULTURE
southeastagnet.com

USDA’s New Projections for Corn, Soybeans, Cotton and Oranges

According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s (USDA’s) October crop estimate, both corn and soybean production is up from the September estimate. But a story from Gary Crawford notes it is a different story for cotton. According to USDA, the U.S. season-average corn price received by producers is unchanged at...
AGRICULTURE
valleynewstoday.com

Third of Iowa corn, half of soybeans are in despite rain

Recent rainfall slowed fieldwork but Iowa farmers still have harvested nearly one-third of corn for grain and more than half of soybeans, according to the latest Iowa crop report released Tuesday. “October temperatures continue to be unseasonably warm, which have been beneficial for widespread dry-down in the fields,” Iowa Agriculture...
IOWA STATE
KFYR-TV

Moose interrupt corn harvest

HETTINGER, N.D. - In the rush to get the corn crop off the field before the storm, Hettinger, N.D., producers Jordan and Jacki Christman saw something they’d never seen before. Tuesday afternoon, they saw this family of moose wandering through their corn field near Hettinger. Jacki says she’s lived in...
HETTINGER, ND
ocj.com

Delayed wheat planting

In general, the best time to plant wheat is the 10-day period starting the day after the fly-free safe date. When wheat is planted more than 10-days after the fly-free safe date, there is an increased chance of reduced fall growth and reduced winterhardiness. The effect of planting date on wheat yield is shown in Figure 6-2 of the Ohio Agronomy Guide. A free pdf of the guide is available by clicking here: https://stepupsoy.osu.edu/wheat-production/ohio-agronomy-guide-15th-edition (Download the pdf by clicking on the picture of the guide.) Currently, with funding from Ohio Corn and Wheat, we are re-examining the effect of wheat planting date…so stayed tuned next year for those results.
AGRICULTURE
ocj.com

Ohio Department of Agriculture extends H2Ohio deadline to plant cover crops

Due to a late harvest and adverse weather conditions, the Ohio Department of Agriculture (ODA) is extending the 2021 H2Ohio Program deadline for planting overwintering cover crops, including those following small grains, and manure incorporation. H2Ohio producers enrolled in any of the 24-county area will have until Nov. 1, 2021...
OHIO STATE
wisfarmer.com

Latest U.S. and WI corn and soybean production reports available

Wisconsin corn production is forecast at 506 million bushels according to the latest USDA, National Agricultural Statistics Service - Crop Production report. Based on conditions as of October 1, yields are expected to average 172.0 bushels per acre, unchanged from the September 1 forecast, but down 1 bushel per acre from last year. Corn planted acreage is estimated at 3.95 million acres, with an estimated 2.94 million of the acres planted to be harvested for grain.
WISCONSIN STATE
agfax.com

DTN Grain Midday: Corn, Soybeans Lower Ahead of Report; Wheat Mixed

Corn futures are is 5 to 6 cents lower at midday Tuesday; soybean futures are 13 to 14 cents lower; wheat futures are 4 cents lower to 3 cents higher. Corn futures are 5 to 6 cents lower at midday with trade continuing to grind along the lower end of the range in pre-report action. The WASDE report is expected to show yield slightly lower at 175.9 bushels per acre (bpa), with carryout at 1.420 billion bushels (bb), up slightly from last month.
AGRICULTURE
voiceofmuscatine.com

Soybeans, corn down on bearish USDA numbers

Soybeans were sharply lower on fund and technical selling, with November falling below $12 a bushel. The USDA raised production, yield, and new crop ending stocks, all larger than expected and above a year ago. As of Sunday, 49% of U.S. beans are harvested, compared to the five-year average of 40%, and 91% are dropping leaves, compared to 89% on average, with 59% of the crop in good to excellent shape, up 1% on the week. Near-term harvest delays are probable in some areas. Argentina’s crop guess was down a little on the month at 51 million tons due to lower planted area, while Brazil was unchanged at a record 144 million tons. No changes were made to exports. Planting conditions in Brazil continue to generally look better than in Argentina. Export inspections were up sharply on the week, but down sharply on the year, mainly to China and Taiwan. Soybean meal and oil were lower on the fundamental implications of higher production. Oil had additional pressure from a lower move in palm oil ahead of the U.S. session due to bearish October exports for Malaysia.
AGRICULTURE
Telegraph

Record corn, soybean yields foreseen in Illinois

SPRINGFIELD — More than half of Illinois’ corn crop is now out of the field, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Illinois Crop Progress and condition report. As of Sunday, corn harvested for grain reached 55 percent, compared to the five-year average of 46 percent for this point in...
ILLINOIS STATE
1380kcim.com

Harvest Surges Ahead With More Than Half Of Soybeans And Nearly A Third Of Corn Crops Out Of Fields

Harvest surges ahead with more than half of the state’s soybeans and about one third of the corn for grain crop out of the fields. “October temperatures continue to be unseasonably warm, which have been beneficial for widespread dry-down in the fields,” says Iowa Secretary of Agriculture, Mike Naig. “Recent rainfall has slowed down fieldwork for portions of the state, but it is helpful in replenishing some subsoil moisture. Looking ahead, rain continues to be forecast over the next several days.” According to the Iowa Crop Progress and Condition Report for the week ending Oct. 10, that recent rainfall has resulted in topsoil moisture levels now rated 43 percent short to very short with subsoil at 54 percent short to very short. Ninety-five percent of the corn crop has reached maturity, eight days ahead of the five-year average, with about 30 percent harvested, also eight days ahead of average. Moisture content is averaging around 19 percent with an overall condition rating of 62 percent good to excellent. Soybean harvest is reported at 56 percent, nine days ahead of the norm, with 96 percent of the crop dropping leaves or beyond, one week ahead of average. Soybeans are rated 63 percent good to excellent. The full Crop Progress and Condition Report can be found at nass.usda.gov.
AGRICULTURE
ocj.com

Neutral corn but bearish soybeans for Oct. 12

Both corn and soybean yields increased. After the noon report was released, corn was 6 cents, soybeans down cents, and wheat up 3 cents, Just before the report, grains were all lower, corn 6 cents, soybeans 15 cents, and wheat 4 cents. The U.S. corn yield today was 176.5 bushels...
AGRICULTURE
wmay.com

Harvest Filled With Ups And Downs For Illinois Corn Farmers

This year’s corn harvest in Illinois has produced both good and bad news for Illinois farmers. The bad news came in the form of more widespread cases of tar spot disease, which can weaken corn stalks and damage yields. The disease first turned up in the state in 2015, but has been significantly more common this year. The Illinois Corn Growers Association says it forced many farmers to harvest their crops earlier, before the disease advanced too far, and may have cut yields by 25 to 30 bushels on average.
AGRICULTURE
agrinews-pubs.com

New corn, soybean series offers trait options

DECATUR, Ill. — A new series of corn hybrids and soybean varieties that provide multiple trait options was unveiled at the Farm Progress Show. Syngenta featured at the show its new Field Forge Series from NK Seeds that will be available for the 2022 growing season. Field Forged Series lineup features 26 total hybrids, including 10 new NK corn hybrids and four new Enogen corn hybrids, and 20 new NK soybean varieties.
AGRICULTURE
agfax.com

Ohio Corn: Pre-Harvest Check

Corn harvest started earlier than normal this year across Ohio with many farmers taking advantage of higher grain prices and hauling in high moisture corn. This is causing more producers to switch back and forth between corn and soybean harvest. Considerations for choosing fields to harvest aside from weather are both stalk and ear quality.
OHIO STATE

