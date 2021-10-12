Cinnamon is the spice for fall recipes

In honor of the fall season, I stopped by Starbucks recently to celebrate by ordering a pumpkin spice latte. When it comes to all things pumpkin spice related, it seems the world is evenly divided into two camps: those who love the autumnal flavor and those who detest the very idea of it. Of all the spices used in pumpkin spice blends, the unique taste of cinnamon is unrivaled. Cinnamon is a common ingredient found in desserts and other sweets, but it is also used for savory dishes, such as Moroccan tagine dishes or Greek pastitsio. The fragrant spice is known for its anti-inflammatory properties and can aid digestion, fight bad breath, and help to lower blood sugar and cholesterol levels. Most of the cinnamon you will find in local supermarkets is the cassia variety, which is stronger in flavor, while Ceylon is typically more delicate and sweeter. Sprinkle some cinnamon on your toast or add some to your tea and enjoy the taste as well as the health benefits of this ancient spice.