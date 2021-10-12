CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Fort Payne, AL

Cinnamon is the spice for fall recipes

By Amy Fischer
Times-Journal
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn honor of the fall season, I stopped by Starbucks recently to celebrate by ordering a pumpkin spice latte. When it comes to all things pumpkin spice related, it seems the world is evenly divided into two camps: those who love the autumnal flavor and those who detest the very idea of it. Of all the spices used in pumpkin spice blends, the unique taste of cinnamon is unrivaled. Cinnamon is a common ingredient found in desserts and other sweets, but it is also used for savory dishes, such as Moroccan tagine dishes or Greek pastitsio. The fragrant spice is known for its anti-inflammatory properties and can aid digestion, fight bad breath, and help to lower blood sugar and cholesterol levels. Most of the cinnamon you will find in local supermarkets is the cassia variety, which is stronger in flavor, while Ceylon is typically more delicate and sweeter. Sprinkle some cinnamon on your toast or add some to your tea and enjoy the taste as well as the health benefits of this ancient spice.

times-journal.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS News

North Korea confirms test of missile designed to be launched from submarine

North Korea announced Wednesday that it had tested a newly developed missile designed to be launched from a submarine, the first such weapons test in two years and one it says will bolster its military's underwater operational capability. The test Tuesday was the fifth round of missile launches since September...
MILITARY
The Hill

FBI agents swarm Russian oligarch's DC home

The FBI on Tuesday swarmed the Washington, D.C., home of Russian oligarch Oleg Deripaska, according to a report from NBC News. A spokesperson from the FBI confirmed to The Hill that agents are conducting “court-authorized law enforcement activity.”. The reason for the FBI's action is not immediately clear. Deripaska, who...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Alabama Lifestyle
City
Fort Payne, AL
State
Alabama State
Local
Alabama Food & Drinks
The Hill

Trump defends indicted GOP congressman

Former President Trump defended Rep. Jeff Fortenberry (R-Neb.) in a statement Tuesday night shortly after the GOP lawmaker was indicted by a federal grand jury. Fortenberry was charged with one count of scheming to conceal material facts and two counts of making false statements to federal investigators after allegedly concealing information about illegal contributions to his 2016 campaign.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
ABC News

Biden admin backs down on tracking bank accounts with over $600 annual transactions

The Biden administration on Tuesday backed down on a controversial proposal to direct the IRS to collect additional data on every bank account that sees more than $600 in annual transactions, after widespread criticism from Republican lawmakers and banking industry representatives, who said the tax enforcement strategy represented a breach of privacy by the federal government.
INCOME TAX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Spice
CNN

Hurry up and wait: Trump's best legal shot at blocking the release of his January 6 docs

(CNN) — The next few weeks will be pivotal if former President Donald Trump is hoping to bury the House's request for January 6 documents in years of litigation. With a lawsuit filed Monday, Trump began in earnest his legal war against the House's Capitol insurrection investigation. He is seeking to block the National Archives from releasing the documents to the House select committee investigating the attack.
POTUS

Comments / 0

Community Policy