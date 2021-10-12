Female blacksmith breaks the mold
Taylor Blake Allison is a 2011 graduate of Sylvania High School and does blacksmithing as a hobby. When most people think of a blacksmith, they generally picture a man. The demographics for female blacksmiths is about 20% female versus 80% male. This is due in part to the physicality of the craft, however while it is true that the majority of blacksmiths throughout history have been men, a handful of women around the world have practiced blacksmithing for hundreds of years.times-journal.com
