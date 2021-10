A man who thought a slowly approaching warthog was anything like Pumbaa from the 1994 animated film The Lion King learned the hard way. It’s unclear where and when this interaction occurred, but the man quickly discovered why he should have started backing up, instead of considering whether or not he could pet the warthog. “Wonder if we can pet him,” the victim ponders before getting his answer. Moments before the attack, the person who accompanied him asks someone about petting the warthog, and receives a definitive “no.” The message is repeatedly relayed, but by then, it was too late.

ANIMALS ・ 7 DAYS AGO