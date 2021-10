ClassPass, the monthly fitness subscription marketplace that features over 30,000 studios, gyms, and wellness providers, is being acquired by Mindbody, the technology platform that connects wellness providers to consumers and allows providers to manage their businesses. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed but it’s an all-stock deal. “The ClassPass network includes many businesses already working with Mindbody. By combining our respective operations, we will create more seamless integrations and unlock new revenue opportunities for business owners using both services, while continuing to support all fitness, salon and spa businesses who choose to work with Mindbody or ClassPass,” said Fritz Lanman, ClassPass CEO.

BUSINESS ・ 6 DAYS AGO