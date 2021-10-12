CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albany County, NY

Albany County Executive Dan McCoy releases 2022 budget proposal

Cover picture for the articleAlbany County Executive Dan McCoy has released his budget proposal for fiscal year 2022. McCoy's $753 million spending plan stays under the state-mandated tax cap for the ninth straight year. The average $200,000 house in the county will see a $6 tax decrease. The Democrat pointed out that for the fifth year in a row, State Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli has placed Albany County in a category of “No Designation of Fiscal Stress.” McCoy says there will be no layoffs and no cuts to any county programs.

