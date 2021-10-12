Albany County Executive Dan McCoy releases 2022 budget proposal

2022 Executive Budget Expands Services for Veterans. Poughkeepsie, NY … Dutchess County Executive Marc Molinaro has announced his 2022 Executive Budget, which will be released on Wednesday, Oct. 27th, will continue his support for local veterans by expanding access and support for veterans to obtain stable employment, housing, education, counseling, and transportation. To raise awareness of the broad range of services the County’s Division of Veterans’ Services offers, as well as other resources available to veterans and their families, Dutchess County will join numerous state associations by participating in “Operation Green Light” by illuminating the County Office Building in the City of Poughkeepsie in green lights from Nov. 7-13th.

POUGHKEEPSIE, NY ・ 4 DAYS AGO