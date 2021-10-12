Albany County Executive Dan McCoy releases 2022 budget proposal
Albany County Executive Dan McCoy has released his budget proposal for fiscal year 2022. McCoy's $753 million spending plan stays under the state-mandated tax cap for the ninth straight year. The average $200,000 house in the county will see a $6 tax decrease. The Democrat pointed out that for the fifth year in a row, State Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli has placed Albany County in a category of “No Designation of Fiscal Stress.” McCoy says there will be no layoffs and no cuts to any county programs.www.wamc.org
