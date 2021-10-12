CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Netflix Announces Masters Of The Universe: Revelation Part 2 Release Date

Cover picture for the articleHas there ever been a better time to be a He-Man fan? It seems there’s a constant stream of MotU content coming our way right now. Following the She-Ra animation wrapping up last year, Netflix has served up two different incarnations of the hero of Eternia in 2021. First, July delivered Part 1 of Kevin Smith’s mature Masters of the Universe: Revelation and then September offered season 1 of kid-friendly reboot He-Man and the Masters of the Universe.

