It is officially pumpkin season. It may not feel like it because we are all still wearing shorts and T-shirts, but it is officially fall and the holiday season is upon us. The next three months are both my favorite and least favorite times of the year. I love the holidays — I really do — but man do they stress me out. I don’t know about y’all, but finding the perfect gifts for the people I care about takes a lot of energy. I’m not complaining (promise) but I sure am thankful come Dec. 26.

VICTORIA COUNTY, TX ・ 6 DAYS AGO