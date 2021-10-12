Man Dies Of Injuries After Southwest Baltimore Shooting, Police Say

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A Tuesday afternoon shooting in Southwest Baltimore left one man dead, authorities said.

Patrol officers were called to a shooting in the 2600 block of Dulany Street about 1:50 p.m., according to the Baltimore Police Department.

Upon arrival, officers found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital but did not survive.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call police at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.