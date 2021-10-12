CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Baltimore Healthy Start Announces COVID Vaccine, Flu Shot Clinic For Pregnant People, Support Partners And Community

 7 days ago

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Healthy Start, Inc., an East Baltimore nonprofit providing services for pregnant people and new parents, is holding a health clinic on Wednesday with COVID-19 vaccines and booster shots, and flu shots, the organization announced.

The clinic is open to pregnant people, lactating women, support partners and other members of the community.

Initial doses of the Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines will be available, as well as Pfizer booster shots. There will also be COVID-19 tests.

The event is scheduled from 2-5 p.m. at Baltimore Healthy Start’s offices at 610 N. Chester St.

As of Oct. 2, only 1 in 3 pregnant people in the U.S. have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19, according to data from the CDC.

