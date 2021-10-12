CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Instagram selfies suggest Florida city is among unhappiest in U.S. for homebuyers

By Amber Randall, South Florida Sun-Sentinel
 7 days ago
A new study uses Instagram selfies to rank the happiness levels of new homeowners, then ranks the cities they bought in.

Buying a new home should be one of the most exciting moments in a person’s life, but that may not be the case in South Florida. A new study has concluded that homebuyers in Miami are among some of the unhappiest in the country.

At least according to selfies posted on Instagram.

Online Mortgage Advisor scanned various photos posted on the social media platform that were tagged with locations and hashtags such as #homeowner. Facial recognition software analyzed emotions in the photos and ranked their locations.

Miami came in second out of other U.S. cities with the most unhappiest homebuyers — 11% more than the national unhappy average.

Here’s a full list of the 10 most unhappy cities in the United States for homebuyers:

  1. Atlanta, Georgia
  2. Miami, Florida
  3. San Francisco, California
  4. San Antonio, Texas
  5. Phoenix, Arizona
  6. San Diego, California
  7. Dallas, Texas
  8. Salt Lake City, Utah
  9. Jacksonville, Florida
  10. Richmond, Virginia

The happiest city in the country? Louisville, Kentucky.

Other cities in South Florida also made the list for being more unhappy for new homeowners than the national average. Homebuyers in Pembroke Pines were a little below the national average in terms of unhappiness, while Fort Lauderdale homebuyers were a little over one percent less happy.

The current housing market has made it increasingly difficult in South Florida for potential buyers to break into the market. Buyers expect bidding wars, median housing prices are the highest they have been in years, and sellers are jacking up home prices to take advantage of the current market.

As housing prices continue to soar, many buyers find themselves trying to wait out the housing market in the hopes that it will eventually cool down.

