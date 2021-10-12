UPDATE: Vegetation Fire Contained In Hillsborough; Mansions Escape Damage

HILLSBOROUGH (CBS SF) — A vegetation fire was contained after burning in Hillsborough in the Crystal Springs area Tuesday afternoon, authorities said.

The Central County Fire and Hillsborough Police departments said the fire burned in the area of Crystal Springs Terrace and was contained with no damage to any structures.

The location is a wooded, hilly area of multi-million dollar homes east of Crystal Springs Reservoir. Residents were asked to shelter in place but no evacuations were ordered.

A traffic closure along Crystal Springs Road between El Cerrito Ave. and Woodridge Road. was lifted as of about 1:40 p.m.

There was no immediate word on the cause of the fire or the amount of area burned.

San Francisco Bay Area fire crews have been battling spot fires across the region which is under a Red Flag Warning until Tuesday late afternoon.