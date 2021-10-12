CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hillsborough, CA

UPDATE: Vegetation Fire Contained In Hillsborough; Mansions Escape Damage

CBS San Francisco
CBS San Francisco
 7 days ago

HILLSBOROUGH (CBS SF) — A vegetation fire was contained after burning in Hillsborough in the Crystal Springs area Tuesday afternoon, authorities said.

The Central County Fire and Hillsborough Police departments said the fire burned in the area of Crystal Springs Terrace and was contained with no damage to any structures.

The location is a wooded, hilly area of multi-million dollar homes east of Crystal Springs Reservoir. Residents were asked to shelter in place but no evacuations were ordered.

A traffic closure along Crystal Springs Road between El Cerrito Ave. and Woodridge Road. was lifted as of about 1:40 p.m.

There was no immediate word on the cause of the fire or the amount of area burned.

San Francisco Bay Area fire crews have been battling spot fires across the region which is under a Red Flag Warning until Tuesday late afternoon.

Related
CBS San Francisco

Tearful Memories Linger 30 Years After Deadly Oakland Hills Firestorm

OAKLAND (CBS SF) — Mayor Libby Schaaf remembers searching the ruins of her family home after the wall of flames from the 1991 Oakland Hills fire ripped through her neighborhood. To this day, the thought brings tears to her eyes. "We also found a lump of metal that my dad told me was the silver that he had been looking forward to giving me as a wedding present one day," Schaaf said, her voice trembling, at a memorial gathering earlier this month. By the time firefighters were able to wrestle control of the blaze on Oct. 19, 1991, 3,300 homes had been destroyed...
OAKLAND, CA
CBS San Francisco

UPDATE: Cal Fire Officials Discuss How Controlled Burn Erupted Into Estrada Fire

SANTA CRUZ COUNTY (KPIX) — Cal Fire says the 40 firefighters on the ground at a controlled burn in the hills above Watsonville Friday simply were not enough when the winds picked up and began to carry embers beyond their carefully constructed containment lines. "They just weren't able to corral those spots quickly enough. So, they had to call in additional resources," says Cal Fire CZU Division Chief Angela Bernheisel. More Info: Cal Fire Incident Page The fire that was supposed to clear five to ten acres of brush ballooned instead to nearly 150. It would ultimately take more than ten times the...
SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, CA
CBS San Francisco

UPDATE: Mystery Hero Rescues Man Trapped In Burning Building In San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — A grateful friend and city fire officials would like to thank the hero who saved a man trapped in his bedroom surrounded by a wall of flames, in San Francisco's Forest Knolls neighborhood. The fire broke out in the 400 block of Warren Drive shortly around 12:30 p.m. Moments before the fire crews arrived, a quick-thinking man with a white van jumped into action. The hero put a ladder on the roof of his van and guided the resident to safety. A short time later, fire officials tweeted that the fire had been contained and that...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS San Francisco

Passenger Sets Himself On Fire Aboard eBART Train at Antioch Station

ANTIOCH (CBS SF) — A BART passenger suffered burns to his legs late Monday night after setting himself on fire aboard a train, police said. The incident happened aboard a eBART train at the Antioch station at about 11:30 p.m. Monday. According to BART police, the adult male passenger reportedly set himself on fire while attempting to stay warm and there was no foul play suspected. The victim was taken to an area hospital on a psychiatric hold after suffering burns to his lower extremities, police said. There was no damage to the eBART train, which are diesel multiple unit (DMU) vehicles used since 2018 to extend BART service from Pittsburg/Bay Point station to Pittsburg Center and Antioch stations.  
ANTIOCH, CA
City
Hillsborough, CA
CBS San Francisco

Dog Rescued From Union City Apartment Fire

UNION CITY (CBS SF) — Fire crews rescued a dog from an apartment fire in Union City Monday morning. The Alameda County Fire Department said units were dispatched at 7:53 a.m. to calls of smoke at a two-story apartment complex in Union City on Aurora Plaza just east of Mission Blvd. A dog suffering from smoke inhalation receives oxygen after being rescued from an apartment fire in Union City. (Alameda County Fire Department) The response was upgraded to a confirmed structure fire and additional units were dispatched. A neighbor told fire crew the owner of the apartment was at work and their dog was inside the unit. The dog was rescued & received medical care for smoke inhalation, the fire department said. The fire was contained to the room where it started and the Red Cross was assisting the owners and their dog since they were displaced. There was no immediate word on the cause of the fire. 
UNION CITY, CA
CBS San Francisco

Significant Storms Coming To Drought-Parched Northern California; Fire Season May Be Ending

SANTA ROSA (KPIX 5) — Real, significant amounts of rainfall are finally on deck for Northern California. This is something the state is going to need to see a lot of – all throughout the fall and winter – to put a dent in the drought. But just this first sequence of rains could do a lot of work towards reducing our fire danger. "We're hoping that we get a lot of rain for the crops, the reservoirs, and everything else in Sonoma County," said Santa Rosa resident Robin Webber as the wind picked up and the clouds moved in Tuesday. The...
SANTA ROSA, CA
CBS San Francisco

PG&E Blames Overnight Power Pole Fires On Rain, Dust, Dirt, Salt Accumulation

SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX) — The sprinkling of rain on Sunday night proved too much for some Bay Area power lines. The first rainfall of the autumn season caused multiple PG&E power poles to catch fire, in a phenomenon the company has dubbed "electrical flashover." Sunday night's cold front brought only a light drizzle, with much of the region seeing trace amounts of precipitation in the late evening. By 8pm, power poles inexplicably began catching fire, from San Francisco to Pleasanton. Residents captured and shared the fires on social media. In most instances, first responders arrived quickly to douse the flames. Wind caused...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS San Francisco

1 Dead, 2 Injured In Separate Falls During Phish Concert At Chase Center

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) – One person died and two others were injured in separate falls from upper-level seating during a concert at the Chase Center in San Francisco on Sunday night featuring the band Phish. A San Francisco police spokesperson confirmed to KPIX 5 on Monday that around 8:55 p.m., police were alerted to a person in need of medical assistance. When officers arrived, they found a man who was suffering from injuries caused by a possible fall. UPDATE: Phish Fan Injured After Being Fallen on at Chase Center Concert Describes Brush with Death "Medics arrived and immediately provided medical treatment, but...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
#Mansions#San Francisco Bay Area#Cbs Sf#The Central County Fire#Hillsborough Police
CBS San Francisco

UPDATE: Estrada Fire Containment 35%; Evacuation Orders Downgraded as Crews Mop Up

WATSONVILLE (CBS SF) — The Estrada Fire, which sparked in south Santa Cruz County when a prescribed burn jumped its containment lines Friday, is now 35 percent contained and has burned 148 acres, Cal Fire said Saturday evening The fire began on Hazel Dell Road and Hidden Canyon northwest of Watsonville, according to officials. As of noon Saturday, evacuation orders had been reduced to evacuation warnings in the Pajaro area: PAJ-E001, PAJ-E002, PAJ-E003, and PAJ-E007. The evacuation warning was lifted in Zone CRZ-E046, Cal Fire said. Crews are "making good progress" in containing the fire, according to Cal Fire. The agency...
SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, CA
CBS San Francisco

Storm Systems Building In Pacific; Potent Atmospheric River Bearing Down On Bay Area

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF/BCN) — A wave of storm fronts were lined up across the Pacific early Tuesday, a procession of much needed rain showers, ushering in a potent atmospheric river late this weekend to bring relief to the drought-stricken San Francisco Bay Area. Wind gusts were expected to accompany the rain by Tuesday evening, prompting the National Weather Service to issue a Wind Advisory that will be in effect from 8 p.m. until 4 a.m. Wednesday. KPIX 5 Weather Center: Current Conditions, Maps, Forecasts For Your Area Southerly winds will increase during the night, with gusts of up to 45 mph possible...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS San Francisco

Freight Train Carrying Hazardous Sulfuric Acid Derails In Oakland

OAKLAND (CBS SF) — A freight train derailed Monday near the Port Of Oakland, toppling over four tanker cars carrying sulfuric acid, but fortunately the dangerous chemical has not leaked onto the tracks, fire officials said. Oakland Fire posted tweets around 12:30 p.m. reporting the derailment on the tracks at 1400 Middle Harbor Rd. near the Port of Oakland. Six railcars derailed with four tanker cars toppling over on their side. Oakland Fire haz-mat teams were immediately dispatched to the scene. Crews are on the scene of a train derailment in West Oakland / Port of Oakland area. As a precaution, the #OFD...
OAKLAND, CA
CBS San Francisco

San Francisco Marina District Residents Fed Up With Brazen Crime Spree Hire Private Security

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Fed up with brazen property crimes, residents in San Francisco's Marina District are taking matters into their own hands to protect themselves. "We don't feel safe in our neighborhood," said Beach Street resident Katie Lyons. "And we have an alarm, we have cameras on our property, but we want the extra security of having someone have eyes on our place." She said home and auto burglaries in her neighborhood have gotten so out of hand, she is now paying for security services from patrol special officer Alan Byard. Several of her neighbors have also recently become clients. Byard...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NewsBreak
Environment
CBS San Francisco

Storm Door Swings Open; Fronts Stack Up In Pacific Heading Toward The Bay Area

CONCORD (CBS SF) — After months of drought conditions, Mother Nature has swung the storm door open, stacking up rain-laden cold fronts well out into the Pacific, bringing the promise of much-needed precipitation to the parched Northern California hills. The first of the fronts swept into the area with light showers on Sunday night. "These showers brought along with them anywhere from a few hundredths of an inch of rain to portions of our coasts and bays to almost a quarter of an inch of rain at some of the highest peaks along the coastal ranges of the North Bay," the National...
CONCORD, CA
CBS San Francisco

Man Standing Near Disabled Vehicle On Shoulder Of Highway 237 Fatally Struck

SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — A man standing near his disabled Honda Fit on Highway 237 late Sunday night was fatally struck when another motorist crashed into his vehicle, authorities said. San Jose police said dispatch received calls reporting the fatal collision 10:41 p.m. on Highway 237 and Great America Parkway. CHP Officer Ross Lee said several vehicles were involved in the crash. Investigators said a driver had pulled his Honda Fit over onto the side of the road and got out of his vehicle. As he stood there, a Honda Accord veered off the highway and collided with the Fit, which...
SAN JOSE, CA
CBS San Francisco

Rain Showers Trigger Power Outages Across The Bay Area

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Thousands of San Francisco Bay Area residents were without power Sunday evening after showers, triggered by a cold front moving through the region, combined with layers of dust accumulated over several months of drought to short circuit dozens of power transformers and electrical lines. As of 7 a.m., there were still some 11,000 homes without electricity. There were 6,214 customers without power in the East Bay and 5,123 on the Peninsula. On Sunday night, Pacific Gas & Electric reported outages stretching from the Dublin-Pleasanton area in the East Bay to a large swath of neighborhoods between Colma...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS San Francisco

Getting Ready For This Week's Stormy Weather

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — With as much as four inches of rain expected to fall in the San Francisco Bay Area by Monday, there are several steps you can take to prepare yourself for the rainy onslaught. Water can collect quickly, especially during the Sunday-Monday atmospheric river. Here are some tips: Clean out the gutters on your home to prevent water from collecting on your roof Test your sump pump to make sure it's working properly Rake the fallen leaves in your yard, but not into your street where they can clog storm drains Check the storm drains on
ENVIRONMENT
CBS San Francisco

Bay Area Wet Weather Gives Struggling Restaurants Another Challenge Amid Pandemic

SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — After a very long stretch of warm and dry weather, South Bay restaurant owners must now get their outdoor dining areas ready for the cold and wet. “Operations change a little bit. We have to call someone in early now to wipe down the tables, because of the rain, we have some puddles here,” said Randy Musterer, who owns two Sushi Confidential restaurants in San Jose and Campbell. The change in the weather already seemed to cut down on foot traffic on San Pedro Street. But because of COVID, many diners still want to eat outside. Restaurants that...
SAN JOSE, CA
CBS San Francisco

Supply Chain Issues: Port Of Oakland Officials Issue Plea For More Cargo Ships To Unload

OAKLAND (CBS SF) — While freighters languish in the waters off the Southern California coast, Port Of Oakland officials issued a plea Tuesday to shipping companies, asking them to reroute their vessels to the docks of their massive facility. The ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach are now running 24/7 operations on the orders of President Joe Biden, hoping to end the backlog of ships and their cargo which has led to nationwide shortages and raising consumer prices. Still freighters are backed in a holding pattern off the coast. That’s not case in Oakland, the West Coast’s second largest shipping facility. “There’s...
CBS San Francisco

Feds, Police Charged 18 People With Drug Trafficking In San Francisco Tenderloin District Following Joint Operation

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Federal prosecutors and local law enforcement have charged 18 people with trafficking fentanyl and other narcotics in San Francisco’s Tenderloin District, fueling the gun violence in the area and accidental drug overdose deaths, authorities announced Tuesday. Among those charged are eight people who face federal charges of participating in two separate drug trafficking conspiracies based in the Tenderloin. The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of California said in a press release the two organizations are alleged to have supplied the Tenderloin with “copious amounts of narcotics, including several varieties of fentanyl.” According to both federal...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS San Francisco

CBS San Francisco

San Francisco, CA
