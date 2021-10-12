CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
2 Hospitalized After School Van Crashes In Shaler Township

CBS Pittsburgh
CBS Pittsburgh
 7 days ago

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

SHALER TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) – Two people were taken to the hospital after a school van crashed in Shaler Township.

It happened Tuesday afternoon on Route 8.

The van, carrying two Fox Chapel Area School District students, flipped over, leaving scrapes up and down the driver’s side.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13yxIj_0cP9gsJA00

(Photo: KDKA Photojournalist Dennis Lane)

A man smashed one of the back windows to help children and the driver to get out.

A statement from the district says two people were taken to the hospital, “and we will keep those members of the community in our thoughts.”

One of the people injured was the driver, who appeared to have minor injuries, according to a Good Samaritan on the scene who helped rescue the man from the vehicle.

Comments / 0

 

