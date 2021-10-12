Opinion: Time has come for electric school buses

The board of Austin's Capital Metro has "approved the purchase of almost 200 battery-powered buses" and announced the groundbreaking of " two new high-frequency bus lines in the coming months," as reported by Nathan Bernier. "The board voted unanimously Monday to spend $255 million on 197 electric buses from two different companies, paving the way for the transit authority's gradual transition to an all-electric fleet." Adding to the twelve electric buses already operating on Austin's streets, the new purchase will bring the agency closer to its goal of replacing all of its more than 350 buses with battery-powered vehicles by 2035.

AUSTIN, TX ・ 13 DAYS AGO