Celebrity Cruises Announces 2023 Alaska Schedule

By Sarah Bretz
cruiseradio.net
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCelebrity Cruises has announced plans for three of its ships to return to Alaska for the 2023 summer season. Cruises will begin on May 3, 2023 and run through mid-September. Every voyage will include scenic cruising through the Inside Passage, as well as the opportunity to learn more about the culture and history of the state — from the native Tlingit people to the gold rush days that brought adventurers and fortune seekers to Alaska.

