Celebrity Cruises Announces 2023 Alaska Schedule

Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the flourishing cruise and hospitality industries in Alaska, fueled by their two million annual visitors, came to a halt. People come to Alaska for its natural wonders and wild frontiers, and because the state’s key destinations are not completely accessible via road, many discover Alaska through vacation cruises. However, because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the flourishing cruise and hospitality industries in Alaska, fueled by their two million annual visitors, came to a halt. Fortunately, this year, as case counts decrease and vaccination rates rise, tourism experts have seen a "trickling of intrepid" visitors throughout the seasons. Despite that, they still continue to advertise the open areas and secure health protocols that their places have to offer, which satisfy most travelers' concerns for safety.

6 DAYS AGO