Jorge Soler Tests Positive for COVID-19, Replaced on Braves Roster by Cristian Pache

Who else but one of the best to ever put on the Braves uniform would be the guy to produce the game winning run to help the Braves advance!. Despite a back and forth game that saw a bit more life out of the Brewers offense than in previous games, the Braves lineup was able to bounce back each time they fell behind. Furthermore, the Braves bullpen did an incredible job over the final four innings keeping the Brewers off the scoreboard. As the Brewers were returning the favor against the Braves, Milwaukee brought in elite closer Josh Hader.

