VVV Stock: Why It Increased Today

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe stock price of Valvoline Inc (NYSE: VVV) increased by over 9% today. This is why it happened. The stock price of Valvoline Inc (NYSE: VVV) – a global leader in vehicle care powering the future of mobility through innovative services and products – increased by over 7% during intraday trading. Investors are responding positively to Valvoline announcing that it is accelerating its continued transformation by pursuing a separation of its two business segments, Retail Services, and Global Products.

