IMF revises down 2021 global economy forecast to 5.9 pct amid Delta surge

milwaukeesun.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the article-- The global economy is expected to grow by 5.9 percent in 2021, down by 0.1 percentage point from July's forecast, according to the latest World Economic Outlook. -- The report showed that advanced economies are on track to grow by 5.2 percent this year, down by 0.4 percentage point from July's forecast. The United States and the euro area are projected to see economic growth of 6.0 percent and 5.0 percent respectively.

www.milwaukeesun.com

