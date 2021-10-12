CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pheasant hunting opens this weekend

By Suzanne Rook
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Minnesota pheasant hunting season opens at 9 a.m. Saturday. Hunters should check regulations before they head out into the field. Hunters ages 16-64 must purchase a small game license and pheasant stamp to hunt pheasants in Minnesota, and all pheasant hunters must wear at least one visible article of clothing above the waist that is blaze orange or pink. Bag and possession limits, pheasant transportation requirements, a hunting prospects map and more information are available on the DNR website.

