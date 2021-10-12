Pheasant hunting opens this weekend

After a year hiatus due to the pandemic, the Lake Ontario Trout and Salmon Association will be hosting its 13th Salmon School on Feb. 19 in the Conference and Event Center Niagara Falls. The premier salmon instruction is for die-hard anglers looking to expand their Great Lakes angling knowledge. Once again, the school will be held in conjunction with the Greater Niagara Fishing and Outdoor Expo (Feb. 17-20). Only 170 seats are offered each year, and LOTSA members have already filled 73. The school annually sells out and the ability to get seats is now open to the public.

