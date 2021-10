US-based fintech Marqeta has announced that it is delivering new cryptocurrency-based card payment solutions for CoinBase, Shakepay, and Bakkt. Data from the Gemini Exchange estimates that 14% of the US currently owns some form of crypto. As a card issuer, Marqeta has opened up new applications of its platform, to allow cryptocurrency to be spent at the point of sale or allow consumers to earn rewards in cryptocurrency from debit and credit card spending. Marqeta solutions like instant issuance allow cards to be immediately deployed into digital wallets, and its ATM network integrations, direct deposit, and ACH capabilities allow crypto innovators to build out a digital banking experience.

CREDITS & LOANS ・ 1 DAY AGO