BLI Stock: Why It Increased Today

Cover picture for the articleThe stock price of Berkeley Lights Inc (NASDAQ: BLI) increased by over 13% today. This is why it happened. The stock price of Berkeley Lights Inc (NASDAQ: BLI) – a leader in digital cell biology – increased by over 14% during intraday trading. Investors are responding positively to Berkeley Lights reporting preliminary unaudited revenue for the quarter ended September 30, 2021.

pulse2.com

BITO: Bitcoin ETF Increases In Market Debut

The ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NYSEAMERICAN: BITO) increased by over 4.8% in its market debut. These are the details. The ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NYSEAMERICAN: BITO) increased by over 4.8% in its market debut. This fund tracks CME bitcoin futures, the contracts that are speculating the future price of Bitcoin rather than the daily fluctuations. So the ETF does not necessarily.
STOCKS
pulse2.com

BTU Stock: Why The Price Substantially Fell Today

The stock price of Peabody Energy Corporation (NYSE: BTU) fell by over 18% during intraday trading today. This is why it happened. The stock price of Peabody Energy Corporation (NYSE: BTU) fell by over 18% during intraday trading today. Investors appear to be responding negatively to coal futures in China falling 8% to their downward limit in night trading.
STOCKS
pulse2.com

OXY Stock: $50 Price Target From Truist

The shares of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE: OXY) have received a price target of $50 by Truist. These are the details. The shares of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE: OXY) have received a price target of $50 by Truist. And Truist analyst Neal Dingmann upgraded Occidental Petroleum to a “Buy” rating from a “Hold” rating while increasing the price target from $35.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Fluence Energy sets IPO price range at $21 to $24 a share

Fluence Energy Inc. said Tuesday it plans to raise about $698 million by offering 31 million shares at an estimated price range of $21 to $24 a share. The Arlington, Va., energy storage company that launched as a joint venture between AES and Siemens plans to list its Class A common stock on the Nasdaq Global Market under the symbol FLNC. Fluence Energy reported a net loss of $74.8 million for the nine months ended June 30, compared to a loss of $45.6 million in the year-ago period. It's projecting total revenue for the fiscal year ending Sept. 30 of between $650 million and $699 million, compared to $561.3 million of total revenue for the fiscal year ended September 30.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

American Electric Power raises dividend, to boost implied yield to over 3.7%

Shares of American Electric Power Co. Inc. rose 0.6% in morning trading Tuesday, after the Ohio-based electricity transmission company said it raised its cash dividend by 5.4%. The new quarterly dividend of 78 cents a share, up from 74 cents, will be payable Dec. 10 to shareholders of record on Nov. 10. At current stock price, the new annual dividend rate implies a dividend yield of 3.74%, which compares with the SPDR Utilities Select Sector ETF's yield of 3.01% and the implied yield for the S&P 500 of 1.34%. American Electric's stock has edged up 0.3% year to date, while the utilities ETF has gained 4.8% and the S&P 500 has rallied 20.2%.
STOCKS
pulse2.com

SNAP Stock: $85 Price Target From Piper Sandler

The shares of Snap Inc (NYSE: SNAP) have received a price target of $85 from Piper Sandler. These are the details. The shares of Snap Inc (NYSE: SNAP) have received a price target of $85 from Piper Sandler. And Piper Sandler analyst Thomas Champion reiterated an “Overweight” rating on the company shares.
STOCKS
pulse2.com

KAVL Stock Price Increases Over 39%: Details You Should Know

The stock price of Kaival Brands Innovations Group Inc (NASDAQ: KAVL) increased by over 39% today. These are some details you should know. The stock price of Kaival Brands Innovations Group Inc (NASDAQ: KAVL) increased by over 39% today. There are no company-specific reports or government filings that appear to be affecting the stock price so there are external factors at play.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF trades up 2.6% in Tuesday debut on the NYSE

The ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF was trading higher Tuesday morning, in its debut on the New York Stock Exchange, marking a milestone for the nascent crypto sector. The ProShares fund, up 2.6%, is the first ETF that offers exposure to bitcoin , a virtual asset that has only existed since 2009. The offering from ProShares comes after a number of proposals to launch a bitcoin ETF that were rejected by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Comments in the summer from SEC Chairman Gary Gensler, suggesting that he might be receptive to approving an ETF that was pegged to futures contracts, paved to way for fund providers to propose a futures-linnked ETF. Gensler has said that futures offer investors greater protections than a fund that is linked to bitcoin directly. Futures are derivative financial contracts that provide investors exposure to price moves in an underlying asset. However, the value of futures contracts sometimes diverge from the underlying asset, which is one of a number of criticisms of a bitcoin futures ETF.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Kulicke & Soffa raises dividend to lift implied yield above the S&P 500's

Shares of Kulicke & Soffa Industries Inc. rose 0.6% in premarket trading Monday, after the Singapore-based semiconductor company said it has raised its quarterly dividend by 21.4%. The new quarterly dividend of 17 cents a share, up from 14 cents, will be payable Jan. 10 to shareholders of record on Dec. 23. Based on Friday's stock closing price of $49.20, the new annual dividend rate implies a dividend yield of 1.38%, which compares with the yield for the VanEck Semiconductor ETF's yield of 0.57% and the implied yield for the S&P 500 of 1.35%. The stock's gain bucked the weakness in Kulicke & Soffa's peers and the broader stock market, as the semiconductor ETF dropped 0.8% in premarket trading while futures for the S&P 500 fell 0.5%.
STOCKS
Benzinga

3 Penny Stocks Insiders Are Buying

When insiders purchase or sell shares, it indicates their confidence or concern around the company's prospects. Investors and traders interested in penny stocks can consider this a factor in their overall investment or trading decision. Below is a look at a few recent notable insider transactions for penny stocks. For...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Hexcel: Q3 Earnings Insights

Hexcel(NYSE:HXL) stock fell by 2.59% on Tuesday after the company reported its Q3 earnings results on Monday, October 18, 2021 at 04:15 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Earnings. Hexcel beat their estimated earnings by 62.5%, which surprised analysts. Revenue was up $46,900,000 from the same...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Wednesday

Mizuho cut QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ: QCOM) price target from $180 to $165. QUALCOMM shares fell 0.3% to $132.13 in pre-market trading. Deutsche Bank raised the price target for Celanese Corporation (NYSE: CE) from $175 to $188. Celanese shares rose 0.4% to close at $164.61 on Tuesday. JP Morgan lowered Atea...
STOCKS
Benzinga

State Street: Q3 Earnings Insights

State Street(NYSE:STT) stock rose by 2.39% on Tuesday after the company reported its Q3 earnings results on Monday, October 18, 2021 at 07:30 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Earnings. State Street beat their estimated earnings by 4.17%, which did not surprise analysts. Revenue was up...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Middlefield Banc: Q3 Earnings Insights

Middlefield Banc(NASDAQ:MBCN) stock fell by 2.68% on Tuesday after the company reported its Q3 earnings results on Monday, October 18, 2021 at 08:20 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Earnings. Middlefield Banc beat their estimated earnings by 32.81%, which surprised analysts. Revenue was up $1,146,000 from...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Recap: Albertsons Companies Q2 Earnings

Albertsons Companies(NYSE:ACI) stock fell by 4.1% on Tuesday after the company reported its Q2 earnings results on Monday, October 18, 2021 at 07:30 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Earnings. Albertsons Companies beat their estimated earnings by 42.22%, which surprised analysts. Revenue was up $748,000,000 from...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
The Motley Fool

This SPAC Stock Is Down Over 60% but Here's Why It's Still a Buy

Digital-payments platform Paysafe Limited (NYSE:PSFE) went public in March via a special-purpose acquisition company (SPAC). This kind of investment vehicle was very popular among investors in 2020 and in early 2021, but lately SPACS seem to have lost their luster. Many high-flying SPACs have fallen in recent months, including Paysafe. As of this writing, it's down 60% from its all-time high.
STOCKS

