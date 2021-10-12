Draymond Green Praises Emphasis on Foul Hunting: 'Guys Can't Just Cheat the System'

Count Draymond Green as a fan of the NBA's new rule on foul-hunting. "It's very funny seeing some of them s--ts not get called," the Golden State Warriors forward told reporters Tuesday. "As a defender, that's exciting because—I've spoke on it before—you feel like, as a defender, you can't do anything. Everything is tailored to the advantage for the offensive player. ... It does help to know that you'll have more a fair opportunity as a defender, and guys can't just cheat the system."