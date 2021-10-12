CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
UFC Lightweight Luis Pena 911 Call Released After Domestic Violence Arrest

By Rob Goldberg, @@TheRobGoldberg
Bleacher Report
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAudio of the 911 call made by Luis Pena's girlfriend was released after the UFC fighter was arrested on Saturday. The woman told the dispatcher Pena choked her and hit her, via TMZ Sports. "He punched me in the face," she said. "He did this also two days ago, I...

bleacherreport.com

Comments / 0

#Domestic Violence#Police#Combat#Tmz Sports#Espn#Mma
Comments / 0

