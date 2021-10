WASHINGTON COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — Check out these adorable, adoptable pets in this week’s Pet(s) of the Week !

To adopt Zavied the cat or Marley the dog, call the Humane Society of Washington County at (301) 733-2060.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WDVM25 & DCW50 | Washington, DC.