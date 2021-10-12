CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Women Who Rock benefit concert to honor legendary drummer Sheila E.

By Dani Janae
pghcitypaper.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Women Who Rock benefit concert is back and the lineup for this year is stacked. With 100% female-fronted bands and musical acts, it’s the perfect event to attend if you want to see women at the forefront making a difference in the music industry. Proceeds from the concert benefit Magee-Women's Research Institute & Foundation, with funds going toward understudied women’s health issues.

www.pghcitypaper.com

