Women Who Rock benefit concert to honor legendary drummer Sheila E.

1) Vanderbilt University is one of the nation’s finest, and while many college-bound youths enroll there to become scientists or scholars, young Dierks Bentley chose Vanderbilt for a different reason: it’s in Nashville. The hard-working undergrad from Phoenix, Arizona, earned his B.A. in 1997, officially studying English and the liberal arts while unofficially pursuing the highly competitive art of country music. By 2001, Bentley had progressed from fighting for open-mic slots to cutting an indie album. That release, Don’t Leave Me in Love, didn’t sell much but is now a collector’s item. It led to a contract with Capitol Records Nashville, which led to Bentley’s self-titled platinum album in 2003, and the rest is history. Bentley has been nominated for 14 Grammy Awards, and not having won one yet probably has him feeling like soap star Susan Lucci, who was nominated for a Daytime Emmy 18 times before eventually winning one. So hang in there, Dierks! Bentley is on his Beers on Me Tour. His most recent release is 2018’s The Mountain. You can catch him at the Pavilion at Star Lake with special guests Mitchell Tenpenny and The Cadillac Three. 7 p.m. 665 Rt. 18, Burgettstown. (E.C., R.H.)

MUSIC ・ 5 DAYS AGO