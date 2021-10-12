CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Users, advertisers and employees the most important metric for Facebook, Evercore's Mahaney says

By CNBC on Peacock
CNBC
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMark Mahaney, Evercore ISI head of internet research joins 'Closing Bell' to discuss why Evercore is bullish on Facebook and relatively bearish on Netflix. Mahaney also gives his thoughts on some of internet sector's top stocks.

www.cnbc.com

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Advertisers#Stocks#Evercore Isi#Closing Bell
CNBC

Netflix shares down after initial boost from earnings

Tuna Amobi, CFRA equity analyst, and Alex Sherman from CNBC join Closing Bell to discuss Netflix's third quarter earnings report. "The guidance for Q4, actually leaves a lot to be pleased with," Amobi tells Sara Eisen about Netflix's momentum into the fourth quarter.
STOCKS
The Independent

Netflix posts higher 3Q earnings, solid subscriber growth

Netflix posted sharply higher third-quarter earnings Tuesday thanks to a stronger slate of titles, including “Squid Game,” the dystopian survival drama from South Korea that the company says became its biggest-ever TV show.The company has ramped up production, rebounding from pandemic-induced delays in the first half of the year. It's also looking beyond movies and TV and said it plans to fund “new growth opportunities" such as video games, which are being tested in some markets. “It remains very early days for this initiative and, like other content categories we’ve expanded into, we plan to try different types of games,...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Internet
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Netflix
CNBC

Stocks making the biggest moves after hours: Netflix, United Airlines, Interactive Brokers & more

Check out the companies making headlines after the bell:. United Airlines — Shares of United added about 2% in after-hours trading following the airline's better-than-expected financial results as travel rebounded in the third quarter. United posted a loss of $1.02 per share, narrower than the $1.67 loss per share expected, according to Refinitiv. The company's revenue also came in higher than estimated.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Ulta to announce new Google partnership, 50 new stores per year during virtual investor event

Ulta Beauty Inc. is hosting a virtual analyst and investor event on Tuesday where it plans to announce a partnership with Google , an investment in an AI retail technology company Adeptmind, and more. The Google partnership will leverage Ulta Beauty's GlamLab Virtual try-on tool for lipstick and eyeshadow within certain brands in Google search and on the YouTube platform. Ulta will also launch a $20 million Digital Innovation Fund that will partner with early-stage investors, entrepreneurs and others. Same-day delivery is coming to some markets, and cost-saving targets of $150 million to $200 million are set. For fiscal 2022 through fiscal 2024, Ulta Beauty is forecasting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5% to 7% for sales, low-double digit CAGR for earnings per share, comparable sales growth of 3% to 5% annually and 50 new stores per year. Ulta shares fell 4.2% in Tuesday premarket trading, but the stock is up 41.5% for the year to date. The benchmark S&P 500 index [s:spx] is up 19.5% for 2021 so far.
BUSINESS
CNBC

Apple's price increases are notable, Evercore's Amit Daryanani says

Amit Daryanani of Evercore ISI joins 'Closing Bell' to discuss Apple's 'Unleashed' event, where the company unveiled new models of the MacBook Pro, AirPods and more. Daryanani explains how Apple making its own chips will enhance the company's margins and protect against supply chain woes.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Netflix and Uber Rated Outperform, Facebook Underperform at Evercore

Netflix (NFLX) - Get Netflix, Inc. (NFLX) Report and Uber (UBER) - Get Uber Technologies, Inc. Report were added to Evercore ISI's Tactical Outperform List Friday, while social-media giant Facebook (FB) - Get Facebook, Inc. Class A Report was put on the investment firm's underperform list. At last check Netflix...
BUSINESS
The Motley Fool

Facebook Earnings: 3 Metrics to Watch

Investors should look for more double-digit growth in daily active users. Can the social network keep up its momentum with its widening operating margin?. With earnings season nearly upon us, it's a good time for investors to start deciding what companies' reports they'll want to check on. One stock I'll be watching this month is social network giant Facebook (NASDAQ:FB). The tech giant's stock has slipped more than 14% over the past month as the negative press from The Wall Street Journal and an overall challenging period for growth stocks have weighed on shares.
MARKETS
Retail Wire

Should advertisers delete Facebook?

An Ad Age-Harris poll taken last week found 55 percent of U.S. consumers agreeing brands and organizations should stop advertising on Facebook with 77 percent believing the social media company is more interested in protecting its bottom line than its users. The survey of about 1,000 consumers echoed the sentiments...
INTERNET
insideradio.com

Survey: Most Americans Aware Of Facebook Issues Think Brands Should Stop Advertising There.

A majority of Americans (55%) familiar with issues raised by Facebook “whistleblower” Frances Haugen’s testimony in the Senate think brands should stop advertising on the social media platform. Ad Age and The Harris Poll surveyed 1,014 people in the U.S. last week, following the former Facebook data scientist’s testimony in which she said the social giant harms children, sows divisiveness and undermines democracy in pursuit of rapid growth and "astronomical profits."
INTERNET
New York Post

Facebook exec says algorithms protect users from ‘more hate speech’

Facebook’s controversial algorithms protect its users from being exposed to extreme content, hate speech and misinformation, the beleaguered company’s vice president for policy and global affairs claimed in interviews on Sunday. Nick Clegg defended Facebook against allegations from whistleblower Frances Haugen that its algorithms push clickbait and extreme content —...
INTERNET
thewoodyshow.com

Facebook Says Some Users Are Unable To Access Its Apps

Facebook is experiencing technical problems for the second time this week. On Friday (October 8), Facebook confirmed that some users were unable to access its app and services. "We're aware that some people are having trouble accessing our apps and products," the social media company said on Twitter. "We're working...
INTERNET

Comments / 0

Community Policy