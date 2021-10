The Christ Our Hope campaign is a three-year campaign. Due to the pandemic, the initial March 2020 launch was delayed until the Fall of 2020. Thanks to the generosity of many, we raised $4.46 million last October-December with most of the donations distributed directly back to parishes for their greatest needs. Many parishioners asked us to come back this year to consider a commitment. Over the next three months, we will continue our campaign to build vibrant parishes, strengthen faith formation, and increase emergency aid to the poor. Whatever we raise will be used for the Glory of God.

1 DAY AGO