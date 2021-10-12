Vaike O'Grady

Organization: D.H. Griffin Cos. What makes him a Power Player: D.H. Griffin Cos. is known for its recycling, demolition and construction services. Griffin also is a critical stakeholder in the region’s economic development ambitions. He and fellow 2021 Power Player Tim Booras own the 1,800-acre Chatham-Siler City Advanced Manufacturing Site, and also among his holdings was the 1,365-acre former MillerCoors brewery in Eden, which he and a group of investors purchased in December 2018. In September 2020, the investment group completed the sale of the site to Nestle Purina, which is investing $450 million and creating 300 jobs there, fulfilling a commitment made to return jobs to Rockingham County.
