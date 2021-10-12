CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Markets

Vaike O'Grady

bizjournals
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVice President of Marketing & Communications at Metro Development Group. Vaike O’Grady, a residential real estate marketing...

www.bizjournals.com

Comments / 0

Related
Tampa Bay News Wire

Residential real estate marketing veteran Vaike O’Grady joins Metro Development as VP of Marketing & Communications

Vaike O’Grady, a residential real estate marketing veteran with extensive high-level experience in homebuilding and development, has joined Metro Development Group as Vice President of Marketing & Communications. O’Grady leads the marketing for Metro Development Group, which currently has 12 actively-selling communities in four counties (Hillsborough, Pasco, Lee and Brevard),...
TAMPA, FL
bizjournals

2021 Ultimate CEO: Chris Flakus of CSI Companies

Education: Linfield College, University of North Florida. Chris Flakus enjoys watching his six children play in basketball games and volleyball games on the weekends, he's also enjoyed watching Jacksonville grow and change over the last 18 years he's worked for CSI companies. "CSI is evolving is constantly evolving and we're...
BUSINESS
bizjournals

2021 Ultimate CEO: Eric K. Mann of YMCA of Florida’s First Coast

Community involvement: Board of Chamber of Commerce, Downtown Baptist Hospital board, Brooks hospital board. Eric Mann has seen a lot of change during his four decades working for the YMCA. “The Y and our country were a whole a different place in 1981,” Mann said. But one thing that hasn’t...
FLORIDA STATE
bizjournals

Power Player 2021: Taylor Williams, Williams Development Group

What makes him a Power Player: Together with his father, Steve, Taylor Williams heads up a group prolific in developing industrial sites to bring jobs to the Triad and residential lots for home builders to provide much-in-demand new housing. In September, Williams announced it had leased a 280,550-square-foot facility under construction to an "international company with local operations" at Youngs Mill Industrial Center in Greensboro. Williams also has construction underway on a 402,000-square-foot spec at Youngs Mill and recently announced plans to build out a spec industrial park in Statesville as the Charlotte metro area continues to spill toward Winston-Salem. The group is also active in residential development for local housing communities.
ECONOMY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
bizjournals

Power Player 2021: Chad Setliff, Novant Health

Title: Senior vice president; president, Novant Health Greater Winston-Salem Market. What makes him a Power Player: As the pandemic evolves, Setliff has continued to guide Novant Health to be able to expand the level of care its employees can provide to patients. Setliff is overseeing the $400 million investment project to renovate Forsyth Medical Center, with construction in the Women’s Center and other phase I areas nearing completion and construction for a critical care tower about to begin. Novant will also begin construction in 2022 on a $55 million project to expand its Kernersville Medical Center. Setliff continues to advocate for the health of the Winston-Salem community at large, forging a partnership with Kaleideum through a $2 million donation in August.
ECONOMY
bizjournals

Power Player 2021: Lou Anne Flanders-Stec

Organization: Launch Greensboro, Greensboro Chamber of Commerce. Title: Executive vice president – entrepreneurship. What makes her a Power Player: Flanders-Stec has guided Launch Greensboro in supporting the needs of entrepreneurs throughout the pandemic. It began hosting specific Launch N’ Learn programs for existing companies. For example, Launch Greensboro hosted sales and marketing training for Launch Lab Sustain members, who are Launch Lab Growth alumni companies working on building revenue to hire employees. Flanders-Stec also oversaw the addition of a Furlough to Entrepreneur camp and three First Launch Capital Fund investments during the pandemic. Launch Greensboro has experienced a recent influx of entrepreneurs, with a 75% increase in applications.
GREENSBORO, NC
bizjournals

Power Players 2021: Magalie Yacinthe, HUSTLE Winston-Salem

What makes her a Power Player: Yacinthe guides how HUSTLE Winston-Salem serves minority and women entrepreneurs in the local ecosystem. HUSTLE Winston-Salem has continued its programming throughout the pandemic, including the Marketing Outside the Box series. Recently, HUSTLE partnered with the Wake Forest Center for Private Business to start Black Owned Table Talk, a series geared for Black entrepreneurs and business owners. With the Flywheel Foundation, HUSTLE launched a new accelerator program called The Come Up. Designed for minority founders, The Come Up will begin in January with five finalist companies that will receive $50,000 in equity investments. Yacinthe has helped HUSTLE do a lot of stakeholder education in the last year and will oversee HUSTLE’s inclusive investment summit in February next year.
ECONOMY
bizjournals

Power Player 2021: Mike Fox, Tuggle Duggins/N.C. Board of Transportation/Piedmont Triad Partnership

Organization: Tuggle Duggins; N.C. Board of Transportation; Piedmont Triad Partnership. Title: Partner, Tuggle Duggins; chairman, N.C. Board of Transportation; president, Piedmont Triad Partnership. What makes him a Power Player: Already a partner with the Greensboro law firm of Tuggle Duggins and chairman of the NC Board of Transportation, on which...
TRAFFIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Atlanta#Metro Development Group#Newland Communities
mashed.com

The Untold Truth Of Grocery Outlet

While it may not have the cult cachet of Trader Joe's or Aldi, Grocery Outlet boasts its own unique allure of low prices and hidden gems. If you're after affordable groceries and big savings on brand name items — and are willing to be flexible when it comes to your shopping list — Grocery Outlet Bargain Market, as it's officially known, is a great place to stop.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
bizjournals

The Fund XX ready to make seed investments in women-led startups

The Fund XX, whose founders include a Pittsburgh software entrepreneur, on Thursday announced that the early stage fund staking women-led businesses across the U.S. has reached its first close, meaning it can begin evaluating deals and investing. The amount raised was not disclosed but the new fund will likely be...
ECONOMY
bizjournals

Meet the 2 women who started a small East Bay drug research operation that now hopes to reach 150 employees

The small contract drug research organization Amy Kong and Chung Chun dreamed of starting seven years ago has grown big. Bionova Scientific Inc. formally opened a nearly 60,000-square-foot facility Wednesday in Fremont — about triple the space it had a couple years ago — with 80 employees. Company leaders say it plans to reach 150 employees.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
bizjournals

2021 Ultimate CEO: A. Zachary Faison Jr. of Edward Waters University

Education: B.S. Albany State; J.D. University of Georgia. A.Zachary Faison may dub himself a millennial president, but the 41-year-old President and CEO of Edward Waters University has positioned Florida’s oldest historically black college for success in the generations ahead. The 155-year-old institution became a university this year when it offered...
COLLEGES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Market Analysis
NewsBreak
Marketing
bizjournals

Power Player 2021: Zach Tran, Diamondback Investment Group

Tran has been the front man and co-principal with Hal Kern with Diamondback Investment Group, which was involved in several big development projects over the past year. Diamondback sold the 467-acre, former Johnson family farm in Jamestown to D.R. Horton for $18 million. In August, Greensboro approved zoning for Diamondback's 371-acre residential development along McConnell Road that would allow up to 1,400 units.
SPORTS
bizjournals

$300 million Kurve on Wilshire apartment tower opens

Residents have begun moving into a new $300 million multi-use development in MacArthur Park on the border of Koreatown and Downtown Los Angeles. The first 200 apartments in the 644-unit tower are open for business. Called Kurve on Wilshire, the 23-story complex is located at 2801 Sunset Place near Wilshire...
LOS ANGELES, CA
bizjournals

Power Player 2021: Richard Vanore, Koury Corp.

Organization: Koury Corp. What makes him a Power Player: Vanore has had a busy first few years since succeeding the late Steve Showfety at Koury Corp. The company’s current projects include retail expansion at Grandover Village as well as the nearby 8 West apartments. Koury won a major battle, gaining approval to build apartments in a prime location along Cone Boulevard. Koury began construction in July on a 168,000-square-foot spec at 215 E. JJ Drive in Interstate Industrial Park near the intersection of Interstate 40/85 and South Elm-Eugene Street in south Greensboro. Completion is scheduled for first quarter 2022. In October, construction is slated to begin on a 94,160-square-foot spec at 501 Gallimore Dairy Road in High Point, with completion expected in Q2 2022.
BUSINESS
bizjournals

Data driven design: Biometrics for better buildings

After 17 months of seemingly nonstop stress, people are not only concerned about spaces and places that look good, they want to experience spaces and places that make them feel good as well. As architects, engineers and planners consider design for the post-pandemic world, there needs to be an increased emphasis on creating spaces that positively influence physical, mental and emotional well-being.
ENTERTAINMENT
bizjournals

From the Editor: Change is knocking at my front door

They tore down my neighbor’s house last week. It wasn’t a surprise, of course. Our delightful neighbor, a retired teacher who had lived in the 1,400-square-foot ranch since 1966, had told us she was selling to move closer to her adult son. It sounded like the decision was somewhat precipitated...
REAL ESTATE
bizjournals

Power Player 2021: David Mounts, Inmar Intelligence

What makes him a Power Player: Inmar Intelligence is on the move – figuratively and literally. Early next spring, the data analytics and technology services company will move a few blocks to 1 W. Fourth St. Mounts has seen Inmar have its best growth year so far, with revenue up 25% in the first half of the year. Inmar was also named a leader by The Forrester Wave™: Sell-Side Retail Media Solutions in Q3 2021 and became a certified Great Place to Work in 2021. Inmar also recently acquired Aki Technologies, a San Francisco-based digital marketing company. Continuing to advocate for the local entrepreneurial ecosystem and Winston-Salem in general, Mounts donated $2.25 million dollars to the Kaleideum earlier this year.
BUSINESS
bizjournals

Power Player 2021: D.H. Griffin, D.H. Griffin Cos.

Organization: D.H. Griffin Cos. What makes him a Power Player: D.H. Griffin Cos. is known for its recycling, demolition and construction services. Griffin also is a critical stakeholder in the region’s economic development ambitions. He and fellow 2021 Power Player Tim Booras own the 1,800-acre Chatham-Siler City Advanced Manufacturing Site, and also among his holdings was the 1,365-acre former MillerCoors brewery in Eden, which he and a group of investors purchased in December 2018. In September 2020, the investment group completed the sale of the site to Nestle Purina, which is investing $450 million and creating 300 jobs there, fulfilling a commitment made to return jobs to Rockingham County.
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy