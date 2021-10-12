Vaike O'Grady

What makes her a Power Player: Yacinthe guides how HUSTLE Winston-Salem serves minority and women entrepreneurs in the local ecosystem. HUSTLE Winston-Salem has continued its programming throughout the pandemic, including the Marketing Outside the Box series. Recently, HUSTLE partnered with the Wake Forest Center for Private Business to start Black Owned Table Talk, a series geared for Black entrepreneurs and business owners. With the Flywheel Foundation, HUSTLE launched a new accelerator program called The Come Up. Designed for minority founders, The Come Up will begin in January with five finalist companies that will receive $50,000 in equity investments. Yacinthe has helped HUSTLE do a lot of stakeholder education in the last year and will oversee HUSTLE’s inclusive investment summit in February next year.

ECONOMY ・ 4 HOURS AGO