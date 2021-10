COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado College Tigers are taking to the ice for their first regular-season game in the school's brand new Ed Robson Arena in downtown Colorado Springs.KRDO is broadcasting the Tigers' first game against the St. Lawrence Saints. The puck will drop at 7:30 p.m., but we'll have a pregame show The post Colorado College hosts first regular-season game in new Ed Robson Arena appeared first on KRDO.

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO ・ 11 DAYS AGO