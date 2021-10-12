Statistical Release - Shoreline Royals Scout Day

The College of Southern Idaho Scout Day was an exclusive event for players within the Golden Eagles program. This Junior College event provided an opportunity for players to receive updated metrics that will be hosted in each prospect's PBR Player Profile with the help of the Blast Motion and TrackMan systems to help provide and unrivals in-depth analysis on each participant. Along with the tech, players also received updated metrics during the Pro-Style Workout portion of the event with the Laser Time 60 Yard Dash, Batting Practice, Catcher Evaluations including Pop Times, Velocity, Receiving and Blocking, Outfield Evaluations and Infield Evaluations.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 11 DAYS AGO