Statistical Release - Shoreline Royals Scout Day

By Dan Jurik
prepbaseballreport.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleScout Days are set up for individual travel programs to allow their players to get video, stats and data for their PBR Profile while staying with their team and coaches. Scout Days can be scheduled by reaching out to Dan Jurik ([email protected])...

www.prepbaseballreport.com

Comments / 0

