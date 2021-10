The Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) emphasizes that receiving a flu vaccination is important to protect yourself, family, and community from the flu. A flu vaccination this season can also help reduce the burden on our healthcare organizations as they continue to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic and save medical resources for care of COVID-19 patients. The CDC recommends a yearly flu vaccination for everyone 6 months and older. Since it takes about two weeks for the vaccine to kick in, now is the time to get vaccinated. It is recommended to get vaccinated by the end of October.

