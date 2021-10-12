Iowa Soybeans: Fall Is the Perfect Time to Collect Soil Samples for SCN

Fall is a great time to control many noxious and winter annual weeds. With a relatively early, dry harvest this year, we have a timely window to get some spraying done. If weeds were sprayed or clipped (set back in some way) previously this summer and have significant regrowth on them at this time, now is an excellent time to spray to achieve a good kill. If controlled earlier in the season, but plant regrowth is minimal or the plant is drying up, spraying may or may not be effective. If you spray these areas, using a chemical with residual effect can help with control when plants begin actively growing again. Depending on weed species and your 2022 intended crop, residual control options may not be available to you and a burn down may be the best option. Be sure to check with an agronomist and/or read through pesticide labels to ensure you are not putting your 2022 plans at risk due to carry-over.

AGRICULTURE ・ 6 DAYS AGO