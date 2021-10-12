CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa Soybeans: Fall Is the Perfect Time to Collect Soil Samples for SCN

agfax.com
 7 days ago

Soybean producers and agribusiness professionals who advise them should be aware that the soybean cyst nematode (SCN) is a major yield-reducing pathogen in Iowa. The pest is widespread throughout Iowa and much of the Midwest. Most of the resistant soybean varieties that were grown for decades to maintain profitable yields...

agfax.com

