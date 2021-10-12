CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

California Walnuts: 5 Steps to Prepare for the Next Sudden Autumn Freeze

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn the Sacramento Valley, an autumn freeze has damaged walnut orchards every November for the last three years. Although su. dden autumn freezes are nothing new for walnut growers, it is potentially unprecedented to have severe autumn freezes three years in a row!. Now, preparing for these freeze events needs...

