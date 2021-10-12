CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Why do teams like the Warriors and Rapters get 5 preseason games instead of just 4 for the Celtics?. Besides those other teams, the L.A. Lakers also have 5 preseason games. The Celtics could use as many preseason games as any other team. Why do they get only 4?

fadeawayworld.net

Joel Embiid Says If The Warriors Offered Stephen Curry And Klay Thompson To The Sixers In Exchange For Him, They Would Accept It: "I Wouldn't Say No To That."

Joel Embiid is generally viewed as a top-10 player across the league. The 76ers superstar has shown his ability to dominate on the court as a multi-skilled big man with a throwback interior game. He's certainly very talented, and over the course of the playoffs, Embiid averaged 28.1 PPG and 10.5 RPG, while shooting very efficiently and playing some spectacular defense.
ClutchPoints

Nets agree to 2 player trades with Rockets, Pacers

The Brooklyn Nets, Houston Rockets and Indiana Pacers all made minor moves Tuesday night involving salary dumps and future draft picks. According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, the Nets are acquiring Edmund Sumner and the Miami Heat’s 2025 second round pick from the Pacers. Once the deal is finalized, Woj reports the Nets will then waive Sumner, who’s already out for the season due to a knee injury.
The Spun

Shaquille O’Neal Has Brutally Honest Message For Kyrie Irving

Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving has become well-known for doings things his own way, but his latest controversy has crossed the line. The 29-year-old is reportedly unvaccinated against COVID-19, which puts him in jeopardy of missing significant time this upcoming NBA season. Due to a city-wide mandate, New York Knicks...
Why Shareef O’Neal, the Son of NBA Icon Shaquille O’Neal, Has the Highest NIL Earning Potential on Instagram

NBA icon Shaquille O’Neal made a lot of money on the basketball court. His son, college hoops star Shareef O’Neal, has potential to do the same. Sports media company The Action Network has revealed a list of college athletes, dubbed The NCAA Rich List, who could charge the most per sponsored Instagram post under the new name, image and likeness rules. To create the list, The Action Network said it used marketing and analytical tool HypeAuditor to reveal follower counts and engagement rates on the social media platform, with data accurate as of Sept. 10. The amount athletes could earn was...
Jordan Brand Honors Carmelo Anthony’s Basketball Career With Special Air Jordan 1 PE

Carmelo Anthony will suit up for his 19th season in the NBA tonight with his new Los Angeles Lakers team and he also has a new pair of kicks for the special occasion. As first reported by Bleacher Report’s BR Kicks on social media, Jordan Brand has created a special iteration of the Air Jordan 1 Low for the longtime sponsored athlete. According to the outlet, the style dubbed “Baltimore Crab” was made exclusively for Anthony. The shoe pays homage to the 37-year-old forward’s Baltimore roots with a color scheme that resembles a crab. The exclusive sneaker features a brown-based nubuck upper...
Celtics Notebook: Jayson Tatum looks forward to Kemba Walker reunion

Wednesday’s season opener in New York will have an odd sense of familiarity coming from the other bench, now that Kemba Walker and Evan Fournier are Knicks. Jayson Tatum is looking forward to the reunion. “I’m super excited to play New York in our first game, playing against Kemba and...
