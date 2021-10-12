CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Lego commits to removing gender stereotypes from its products, marketing

By Nexstar Media Wire
Texoma's Homepage
Texoma's Homepage
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13uQNG_0cP9Z90B00

(NEXSTAR) — The LEGO Group announced this week it will work to remove gender stereotypes from its products as a result of a worldwide survey that determined attitudes surrounding “play and creative careers” are unequal and restrictive.

As part of the effort, the Danish toymaker is launching “Ready for Girls,” a campaign to celebrate female creativity. The company also said it is working with the Geena Davis Institute on Gender in Media and UNICEF to “ensure LEGO products and marketing are accessible to all and free of gender bias and harmful stereotypes.”

“The research findings show that girls are ready for the world but society isn’t quite ready to support their growth through play,” the company said in a news release .

Here are 6 iOS 15 settings you should disable right now to improve battery life

As an example, the survey concluded 82% of girls “believe it’s OK for girls to play football and boys to practice ballet,” compared to only 71% of boys.

The research also revealed parents are nearly three times more likely to encourage girls to engage in cooking and baking. On the other hand, parents are four times as likely to encourage boys to play sports.

“At the LEGO Group we know we have a role to play in putting this right, and this campaign is one of several initiatives we are putting in place to raise awareness of the issue and ensure we make LEGO play as inclusive as possible. All children should be able to reach their true creative potential,” says Julia Goldin, CMO LEGO Group.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Texomashomepage.com.

Comments / 0

Related
ktbb.com

Lego says its removing gender bias from its toys after new research

(NEW YORK) -- The Lego Group says it will remove gender bias from its iconic toys. The Danish toymaker announced in a statement Monday, that it will get rid of gender references among its famous building block sets, after new research in a study commissioned by Lego found that "girls today feel increasingly confident to engage in all types of play and creative activities, but remain held back by society's ingrained gender stereotypes as they grow older."
BUSINESS
Daily Mail

TikTok star is shocked to discover Amazon has more than 3,000 recordings of her stored from her Echo speakers, as well as a list of her contacts and her LOCATION

A TikTok star was left shocked, after discovering Amazon had more than 3,000 recordings of her voice from an Echo speaker, including her location and contacts. The data privacy campaigner, who goes by the username @my.data.not.yours, asked Amazon to send all data it has on her, including from smart speakers.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
SPY

Get 35% Off Hasbro & Nerf Guns Today Only and Save Some Money on Early Christmas Shopping

As we head into the Christmas shopping season, major retailers like Amazon, Target and Walmart are grappling with potential supply chain disruptions. Anecdotally, our own grandparents are largely freaking out about the possibility that there won’t be enough Christmas gifts for everyone this year. We think a lot of these concerns are overblown, but there are genuine concerns about product inventory. That’s why Walmart just released its Black Friday deals a whole 45 days early, and why Amazon is offering some truly incredible deals lately to try and entice shoppers to get their Christmas present hunting done ASAP. Lately, we’ve seen Amazon...
SHOPPING
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Geena Davis
SPY

15 ‘As Seen on TV’ Products You Should Actually Buy

Mixing the great American traditions of gaudy showmanship and practical ingenuity, the “As Seen on TV” genre encompasses a great deal of zany products. The brand may well have been ahead of its time when it got started over twenty years ago. The best As Seen on TV products each had their own viral moments, even before we knew what “going viral” meant. In addition to the late-night infomercials we’ve all come to know and love, the modern era has introduced us to a new type of As Seen on TV product. Shark Tank is the perfect incubator for new and...
TV SHOWS
Sourcing Journal

Pangaia Launches Denim; Innovates Fabric Along the Way

Sweatshirts made with banana and pineapple leaf fibers were just the start of Pangaia’s exploratory approach to innovating fabrics intended for everyday fashion. The sustainability-focused materials science and apparel company debuted Tuesday its first denim collection made in partnership with former Levi’s designer and Unspun advisor Jonathan Cheung. True to form, the three-piece collection is made with a first-of-its-kind fabric: a 13-ounce, 92 percent organic cotton and 18 percent Himalayan nettle blend woven at low speeds on Candiani Denim’s shuttle loom. The use of Himalayan nettle marks the first time that selvedge denim has been made with fiber, according to the brand,...
APPAREL
AFP

Squid Game-boosted Netflix pulls in subscribers

Netflix reported billion-dollar profits and booming subscriber growth Tuesday that beat forecasts as global hits like Squid Game drew viewers in droves. "Squid Game was Netflix's recent example of generating a global hit, with two-thirds of the company's total subscribers viewing the series in the first four weeks," he wrote.
TV & VIDEOS
Sourcing Journal

Calik, Kings of Indigo Debut First Traceable Denim Collection

A new collection simultaneously makes history and clears up the confusion surrounding the often-elusive denim supply chain. Turkish denim mill Calik Denim and sustainable Dutch brand Kings of Indigo debuted a range they’re calling the first-ever traceable denim collection. Using Aware’s blockchain technology, all 14 pieces in the collection are equipped with tracing elements that verify their origin. Aware’s tracer particles are added to fiber in pre-production and then woven into fabric. Its technology creates a “digital twin” version of the recycled yarn that is registered into a secure blockchain to ensure it’s completely fraud-free. Each garment with a tracer receives a...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gender Stereotypes#Lego Group#Nexstar#The Lego Group#Danish#Cmo Lego Group#Texomashomepage Com
Footwear News

Sustainability Matters: Blundstone Debuts Two Vegan Chelsea Boots + More

FN highlights the latest sustainable initiatives this season, including product launches, material innovations and corporate strategies. Send your news to web@footwearnews.com. Oct. 19, 2021: Blundstone has released two Chelsea boots that are fully vegan. The Tasmanian footwear brand’s new shoes, prompted by a demand for leather alternatives, are modeled after its Original Chelsa boots in black and brown tones. Vegan, water-resistant onMicro uppers, removable Comfort Lite Footbeds and XRD Technology heels have all been included for added comfort. Best of all, they’re also certified vegan by laboratory testing service Eurofins | Chem-MAP through its Vegan Verification program. The boots are available for...
ENVIRONMENT
The Hollywood Reporter

Michael Lynton, Josh Berger Join Board of Britain’s Secret Cinema

Warner Music Group chairman and former Sony top executive Michael Lynton and Josh Berger, the former president and managing director of Warner Bros. U.K., Ireland and Spain, are joining the board of British “immersive” movie experience company Secret Cinema with immediate effect. “Both appointees bring with them decades of entertainment experience to Secret Cinema, which stages award-winning immersive shows that bring to life iconic movies and TV adaptations into groundbreaking in-person experiences,” the firm said on Wednesday. For example, for screenings of Back to the Future, the company recreated the film’s Hill Valley on a site in East London. And for Star...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Lego
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Marketing
NewsBreak
Sports
WTAJ

New Apple Music Voice Plan revealed during Apple Event

Apple announced the Apple Music Voice Plan, a new subscription tier for Apple Music designed around the power of Siri. The Apple Music Voice Plan offers subscribers access to the service’s catalog of 90 million songs; tens of thousands of playlists, including hundreds of brand new mood and activity playlists, personalized mixes, and genre stations; […]
MUSIC
hypebeast.com

Midnight Rave Launches First Online Collection For FW21

Shane Gonzales’ Midnight Studios has teamed up with anime artist Dying in Kyoto for Midnight Rave’s Fall/Winter 2021 collection. Marking the brand’s first ever online collection, Gonzales’ signature punk-meets-streetwear vibes are continued through graphic-heavy garments which are complimented by equally-decorated accessories. Produced locally in the brand’s L.A. birthplace, hero pieces...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Texoma's Homepage

Texoma's Homepage

793
Followers
518
Post
110K+
Views
ABOUT

Texoma's local news and weather authority at www.texomashomepage.com

 https://www.texomashomepage.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy