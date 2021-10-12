North County brothers bond over self-made sports talk show

CARLSBAD, Calif. — Two brothers in Carlsbad grew up loving sports so much, they decided to collaborate in their spare time and start a weekly sports talk show called Prime Tyme Action Sports .

“I mean we’re the guys who love talking about sports,” 21-year-old Slater Thomas said.

Friends and family usually come to Thomas and his older brother, Presley, for the latest sports news.

“When people ask who won the game or what the stats were, we’re the ones in our family or friends that know the most about sports,” Thomas said.

The two have turned one of their guest rooms in their house into a full studio. Starting small by using just their cell phone at first, but as they continued creating content, they started investing more time and money into their favorite after work activity.

“It started in a little room, talking about sports, to putting ourselves out there and getting out to the public,” said Presley.

