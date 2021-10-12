Stolen family dog reunited with family

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Cleveland police say a family has been reunited with their dog after a man allegedly broke into their home and took it on Monday .

A resident found the dog and it was taken to Animal Care and Control, where the family came to get it.

It’s unknown at this time if the suspect has been arrested.

Stay with FOX 8 News for further developments.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 8 Cleveland WJW.