Cleveland, OH

Stolen family dog reunited with family

By Cris Belle
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland
 7 days ago

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Cleveland police say a family has been reunited with their dog after a man allegedly broke into their home and took it on Monday .

A resident found the dog and it was taken to Animal Care and Control, where the family came to get it.

It’s unknown at this time if the suspect has been arrested.

Stay with FOX 8 News for further developments.

Comments / 11

Lucas Wesley
7d ago

They were threatening to shoot a little girl over a dog. Black communities better wake up and take control of this mess. That’s how little they think of black human life. No not all of them just the 10% like these hood🐀 buttwipes. SMH!

Reply(2)
6
 

