CLEVELAND, Ohio (92.3 The Fan) – In a game that had just about everything, the bottom line from Sunday’s 47-42 loss to the Chargers is this: Kevin Stefanski got outcoached by Brandon Staley, and that’s why the Browns left SoFi Stadium 3-2 and LA improved to 4-1. The two teams combined for a whopping 1,025 yards of offense in a game that saw both teams go for it on fourth down multiple times, go for two, have the lead change hands eight times and the Browns shove in the go-ahead, and ultimately the game-winning, score for the Chargers.

NFL ・ 9 DAYS AGO