Jamie Lynn Spears Working On Tell-All Book

By Kayla Thomas
94.3 The Point
94.3 The Point
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Welcome to PopCrush's Daily Break! Here's a breakdown of today's hottest pop culture and lifestyle stories as heard on PopCrush Nights, airing across the country. Check out Cardi B officiating a wedding, Jamie Lynn Spears' new book and more, below. Jamie Lynn Spears To Release Tell-All Book. Jamie Lynn Spears...

943thepoint.com

Indy100

Petition to remove Jamie Lynn Spears from Netflix series hits almost 25,000 signatures

A petition to remove Jamie Lynn Spears from Netflix series Sweet Magnolias has gained much traction after almost reaching its goal of 25,000 signatures. Fans of Britney Spears and the show urge the platform to drop the former Nickelodeon star following her alleged lack of support for her sister during the conservatorship battle. The petition has reached a staggering 24,754 signatures (at the time of writing) and is just hundreds away from its goal.
Cosmopolitan

Britney Spears had the shadiest response to her sister Jamie Lynn Spears' new book

Fans are saying Britney Spears is officially back after the singer threw some serious shade at her sister on Instagram yesterday (13 October). ICYMI, earlier this week Jamie Lynn Spears announced the upcoming release of her autobiography, Things I Should Have Said. In a post on socials about the book, she said: "I know I still have A LOT of learning to do, but I feel like finishing this book gave me closure on this '30 year long' chapter of my life, and hopefully helps anyone else out there who forgot their worth, lost their voice or is trying to break an unhealthy cycle in their life."
Billboard

Britney Spears Jokes About Releasing a Book After Jamie Lynn Spears' Memoir Announcement

One day after Jamie Lynn Spears revealed her upcoming memoir, big sister Britney Spears had some words of her own about planning to release a book. The Zoey 101 actress announced Monday that she would be publishing her book, titled Things I Should Have Said, on Jan. 18, 2022, via Worthy Publishing. Under the description of the book on the publisher's official website, it reads, "She spent years escaping into different characters—on All That, Zoey 101, and even in the role as Britney’s kid sister." "I owe it to myself, my younger self, and to my daughters to be an example that you should never edit yourself or your truth to please anyone else," the younger Spears wrote on her Instagram. "I know I still have ALOT of learning to do, but I feel like finishing this book gave me closure on this '30 year long' chapter of my life, and hopefully helps anyone else out there who forgot their worth, lost their voice, or is trying to break an unhealthy cycle in their life."
Middletown Press

Jamie Lynn Spears to Cover Life as Child Star, Daughter's Near-Fatal ATV Accident, in New Book

Britney Spears’ younger sister, Jamie Lynn Spears, will open up about her struggles with mental health and more in a new memoir, Things I Should Have Said. Spears announced that she had completed the book on Instagram, sharing what appears to be the cover as well. The book will be published January 18th, 2022 via Worthy Publishing, an imprint of Hachette Book Group.
ETOnline.com

Jamie Lynn Spears Announces New Book 'Things I Should Have Said'

Jamie Lynn Spears is releasing her memoir. The actress, singer and mother of two announced on Monday that she's finally finished writing her book, Things I Should Have Said. Spears took to Instagram to share a look at the book cover -- which features her in an off-white ensemble sitting on a white couch -- and she gleefully exclaimed, "I can’t believe I finally finished writing my book!!!"
International Business Times

Jamie Lynn Spears To Release A Book After Sister Britney Called Out Family On Instagram

Jamie Lynn Spears is sharing details about her upcoming tell-all book amid her older sister Britney Spears’ ongoing conservatorship battle. The 30-year-old actress-singer took to Instagram Monday to post a photo of herself rocking an off-white ensemble while sitting on a white couch. In her lengthy caption, the “Zoey 101” alum opened up about her upcoming memoir, “Things I Should Have Said,” which comes out early next year.
Frankfort Times

Jamie Lynn Spears confirms memoir details

Jamie Lynn Spears has changed the title of her memoir. The 'Zoey 101' actress sparked a backlash in July when it was reported she planned to release an autobiography called 'I Must Confess' - which is a lyric from her older sister, Britney Spears' single '...Baby One More Time' - but she has now shared the cover art for the book and revealed it is now titled 'Things I Should Have Said'.
Grazia

Britney Spears Hints Sister Jamie Lynn ‘Didn’t Save Her’

Britney Spears has called out her sister Jamie Lynn - and what appears to be the rest of her family - in a new Instagram post. The image shows a woman rescuing her sister underwater - with the picture bringing the singer to tears. “This picture is everything to me...
Popculture

Britney Spears Seemingly Throws Shade at Sister Jamie Lynn Over Book Title Drama

Britney Spears seems to have thrown some shade at her sister Jamie Lynn Spears, after the younger Spears fell into some drama around her upcoming book title. Jamie Lynn was planning on titling her memoir "I Must Confess," but changed it to "Things I Should Have Said," after receiving a lot of backlash from her sister's fanbase. Now, in a new Instagram post, Spears appears to be joking about the situation by writing, "I'm thinking of releasing a book next year but I'm having issues coming up with a title so maybe my fans could help!!!!"
TMZ.com

Jamie Lynn Spears Announces New Book Amid Britney Conservatorship Case

Jamie Lynn Spears has something to get off her chest -- but prefers that we read about it ... and the timing seems to be anything but coincidental as it relates to her sister. The one-time Nickelodeon child star -- and famous sibling to one Britney Spears -- just announced she's got a new book that's about to hit shelves ... which she calls "Things I Should Have Said." Hmmm, interesting title ... go on.
E! News

Why Britney Spears Feels "Totally Abandoned" By Sister Jamie Lynn

Watch: Jamie Lynn Spears Shuts Down Claims Britney Bought Her a Condo. This continues to be a tough moment for Britney Spears' relationship with sister Jamie Lynn Spears. A source tells E! News exclusively that Britney feels "totally abandoned" by her younger sibling amid the 39-year-old "Womanizer" vocalist's ongoing conservatorship battle. This follows Jamie Lynn's announcement earlier this week that she will soon publish a memoir covering various aspects of her personal life.
Page Six

Jamie Lynn Spears posts rare pics of daughter, 13, dressed up for school dance

Jamie Lynn Spears took to social media on Sunday to share rare photos of her 13-year-old daughter, Maddie, dressed up for her first school dance. “HOCO 2021,” the “Sweet Magnolias” actress, 30, wrote alongside photos of her eldest child wearing a bright green dress while posing with friends, family and her date for the night — even though she strategically shielded Maddie’s face in the pics.
Frankfort Times

Non-profit declines Jamie Lynn Spears donation from book proceeds

This Is My Brave has declined Jamie Lynn Spears' offer of a donation from the proceeds of her upcoming book. The non-profit organisation - which aims to raise awareness of mental health issues - has responded to backlash over the 30-year-old star's memoir and confirmed it won't be accepting "proceeds from the book sales".
Y105

Charity Reportedly Declines Jamie Lynn Spears’ Planned Donation

Jamie Lynn Spears planned on donating proceeds from her upcoming book Things I Should Have Said to This Is My Brave. However, the mental health organization has formally turned down the future donation, seemingly citing controversy surrounding the younger Spears sister as a reason. The actor and musician announced that...
ABOUT

94.3 The Point plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for the Jersey Shore. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

