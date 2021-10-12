CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stream It Or Skip It: ‘Chucky’ On Syfy And USA Network, Where The Murderous Doll Terrorizes A New Generation Of Victims

By Joel Keller
Decider
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Child’s Play franchise has had a good, long life — the original film came out way back in 1988. (Raise your hand if you were EVEN ALIVE then.) But it’s also current, with the most recent film — Cult of Chucky — coming out only four years ago. Details from that film will feed into the new USA/Syfy series Chucky, which will be run by Don Mancini, the franchise’s creator. But will Chucky be as scary — or as creepily funny — on a basic cable budget?

decider.com

Related
CinemaBlend

Netflix Waited Almost A Year To Announce It Had Cancelled Another Show

Another day, another Netflix cancellation. In what is starting to become a trend for a lot of one-season shows that land on the streamer, Netflix has ultimately opted to cancel Dash & Lily after only one season on the air. The weird thing about this one? The subscription streaming service waited almost an entire year to make the decision.
TV SERIES
Variety

Why the Stars of Amazon’s ‘I Know What You Did Last Summer’ Series Want the Original Film Cast to Make Cameos

The Amazon Original YA horror series “I Know What You Did Last Summer” premiered on Wednesday night with an outdoor screening at The Roosevelt Hotel in Los Angeles. Based on the iconic 1997 slasher movie which was adapted from Lois Duncan’s 1973 novel and starred Jennifer Love Hewitt, Sarah Michelle Gellar, Freddie Prinze Jr. and Ryan Phillippe, the eight-episode series maintains the same initial set-up as its source material. The series follows a group of friends who are bound together after they cover up a tragic accident that occurred on the night of their high school graduation. One year later, they...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Popculture

Controversial Netflix Show Coming Back for Final Episodes in November

Netflix is following through on the release of the rest of one of its more highly debated shows, Masters of the Universe: Revelation. The show's second (and final) part will release on Nov. 23, despite many fans being up in arms over Part 1. Masters of the Universe: Revelation serves as a mature follow-up to the 1980s children's fantasy series He-Man and the Masters of the Universe. Part 1 drew backlash from some fans after hero He-Man/Prince Adam (Chris Wood) and villain Skeletor (Mark Hamill) were out of action for a majority of the episodes, with a focus being put on Teela (Sarah Michelle Gellar).
TV SERIES
Kokomo Perspective

‘Chucky’ Creator and Cast on Why the New Syfy Series Is More Than Child’s Play

It’s playtime once again for Chucky as everyone’s favorite murder doll is getting his own killer television series. Creator and executive producer Don Mancini expands on the story of a horror icon that originally appeared in 1989’s Child’s Play. After six other films and a 2019 reboot, it turns out there is more to explore from the “Good Guy.”
TV SERIES
Daily Beast

‘Chucky’ the Murderous Doll Is Back to Wreak Havoc on Your TV

Don’t worry if you haven’t been keeping up with the Child’s Play mythology, which most recently continued in two direct-to-video sequels, 2013’s Curse of Chucky and 2017’s Cult of Chucky—Syfy/USA Network’s new Chucky (Oct. 12) is an extension of the series that’s tailor-made for newbies. All you need to know is that Chucky (voiced by Brad Dourif) is still a red-headed, freckle-faced Good Guys doll who’s possessed by serial killer Charles Lee Ray and likes to murder everyone and anyone in his vicinity. He cackles a lot, adores bad puns, wears overalls, and has a hilariously evil plastic grin and snarl.
TV & VIDEOS
Decider

Stream It Or Skip It: ‘Bad Sport’ on Netflix, a New Documentary Collection of Sports Scandals

Is Tonight's ‘Thursday Night Football’ Game On Amazon Prime? Where To Watch ‘Thursday Night Football’. As long as there have been competitive sports, there have been scandals. From Shoeless Joe and the 1919 “Black Sox” to DeflateGate and the 2017 Houston Astros, crime and controversy have long gone hand in hand with athletics. In Bad Sport, a new series of six standalone documentaries debuting at once on Netflix, we get in-depth looks at a number of scandals that may have fallen under your radar, but ones that are no less shocking.
TV & VIDEOS
meaws.com

Chucky Returns to Terrorize TV. His Creator Couldn’t Be Happier.

There are many delightfully gruesome scenes that fans of the “Child’s Play” horror movies will devour in “Chucky,” the new show based on the popular franchise. The bloody death by dishwasher is a doozy. But newcomers to Chucky, the foul-mouthed killer doll who first terrorized viewers in 1988, might be more surprised by what happens in Episode 2.
TV SERIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Syfy and USA’s ‘Chucky’: TV Review

The Child’s Play franchise occupies an amusing position at the nexus of “blissfully simple” and “amusingly overcomplicated.” Chucky’s a doll. He kills people! I’m not sure you need anything more than that to jump right into the franchise, though “He’s a doll inhabited by the soul of a serial killer through a voodoo ritual” is sufficient embellishment for the most casual of fans. On the other hand, the Child’s Play franchise has extended into increasingly loopy and increasingly direct-to-video (or whatever the kids watch movies on these days) sequels involving other dolls, other killers, more voodoo and Jennifer Tilly. There are hints that Syfy...
TV SERIES
Decider

Stream It Or Skip It: ‘Scaredy Cats’ On Netflix, A Kids’ Series About A Girl Learning To Use Her New Witchy Powers For Good

It’s October, which means “spooky season” has begun in earnest. Netflix’s October slate of shows is filled with Halloween scarefests for all ages, including the decidedly kid-oriented series Scaredy Cats. Want to see some 12-year-old kids turn into cats, fly on brooms and generally try to figure out the whole “good witch” thing? Read on to find out more.
TV SERIES
MovieWeb

Chucky Cast Talks Resurrecting the Killer Doll This Halloween [Exclusive]

Chucky's back, Jack! And he's ready to play. The iconic killer doll returns in his first-ever TV series, which premieres tonight, October 12, on both Syfy and USA. Knife in hand, the not so 'good guy' has some new friends and a lot of old foes to contend with as play time turns to slay time. Joining Chucky are franchise newcomers Zackary Arthur, Teo Briones, Alyvia Alyn Lind and Bjorgvin Arnarson. We recently caught up with the young cast to find out what it was like working with Chucky.
TV SERIES
rue-morgue.com

MastersFX On Creating An Undead Army for New SyFy Series, “Day of the Dead”

The creative forces behind SYFY’s upcoming DAY OF THE DEAD have turned to Emmy Award-winning makeup FX artist Todd Masters and his company MASTERSFX (MFX) to create all of the special zombie makeup FX for the show. In addition, DAY OF THE DEAD marks the first time that Masters will serve as an Executive Producer, for a TV series.
TV & VIDEOS
Decider

Stream It Or Skip It: ‘CSI: Vegas’ On CBS, Where Grissom And Sidle Join A New Team To Keep Old Cases From Being Overturned

With networks moving back towards giving their schedules over to franchises, it seemed inevitable that CBS would revive the CSI franchise that has been dormant since CSI: Cyber was canceled in 2016. But instead of starting in a new city, Jerry Bruckheimer and Anthony E. Zuiker went back to where it all started, Las Vegas. And guess what? A bunch of old friends are back. Read on for more…
TV SERIES
Advertising Age

Chucky terrorizes Comic Con with 'I Scream' truck

A deadly serial killer slashed into New York Comic Con this weekend. Driving a stolen ice cream truck, the murderous doll known as Chucky lured convention visitors into his vehicle to promote his eponymous new horror series “Chucky,” premiering tonight on USA/SyFy. In the original film that inspired the series,...
COMICS
Distractify

The New ‘Chucky’ TV Series Is Super Gay

Loving cheesy horror movies is kind of complicated. The stars are undeniably the "boogeyman." Jason Voorhees, Freddy Krueger, Michael Meyers. Even though these bad guys are killing people and/or generally making life miserable, for some reason we're quietly rooting for them. We must be because we keep tuning in to see them do it over and over again with each new sequel.
TV SERIES
imdb.com

‘Chucky’ Review: Syfy Series Captures the Gory Goodness of the Killer Doll Franchise

If you asked me to name my favorite horror film franchise, I wouldn’t cite the usual suspects. My go-to slasher is a pint-sized ginger-haired terror in coveralls whose Good Guy exterior hides a killer underneath. Yep, Don Mancini’s “Child’s Play” series has terrified me, dazzled me, and given me many an opportunity to champion its progressive disability politics. So a series based around Chucky navigating Generation Alpha was always going to be my personal catnip, but thankfully it delivers.
TV SERIES
lrmonline.com

Alyvia Alyn Lind and Björgvin Arnarson On Their Love For Killer Doll in Chucky [Roundtable Interview]

Chucky starring Alyvia Alyn Lind and Björgvin Arnarson. The Chucky television series on USA Network and SyFy Channel is not your father’s Child’s Play. In this anticipated series, the killer serial doll returns for another mass killing, but not in a single 2-hour film. For this time around, the story unfolds over many episodes as the team of teens played by Zachary Arthur, Teo Briones, Alyvia Alyn Lind, and Björgvin Arnarson must find a way to stop him.
MOVIES
TVLine

Chucky Creator Don Mancini Talks Cult Connections and How His Killer Doll Is an Equal Opportunity 'Psychopath'

When it came time to continue the horrific tale of his redheaded killer doll, creator Don Mancini knew the small screen was where Chucky belonged. “The eight-hour format [gives] you storytelling real estate,” he tells TVLine. “We have more time to get you involved with these characters, and you get to know them much more as human beings than you can in a 90-minute film.” Plus, there’s more time for the bodies to pile up, right? It’s been 33 years since the world first met Chucky in the movie Child’s Play, and in Syfy/USA Network’s upcoming continuation (which starts slashing Tuesday, Oct. 12 at 10/9c),...
MOVIES
Decider

Stream It Or Skip It: ‘Pretty Smart’ On Netflix, Where A Harvard Grad Moves In With Her Carefree Sister And Roomies In L.A.

Emily Osment in her share of sitcoms, and she’s always done a great job. But we’ve never see her carry one, especially a traditional multicamera show. Pretty Smart is the first opportunity to show what she can do as a lead, and she’s one of the biggest reasons to watch the new Netflix sitcom. But is the rest of the show worth watching?
TV SERIES

