Stream It Or Skip It: ‘Chucky’ On Syfy And USA Network, Where The Murderous Doll Terrorizes A New Generation Of Victims
The Child’s Play franchise has had a good, long life — the original film came out way back in 1988. (Raise your hand if you were EVEN ALIVE then.) But it’s also current, with the most recent film — Cult of Chucky — coming out only four years ago. Details from that film will feed into the new USA/Syfy series Chucky, which will be run by Don Mancini, the franchise’s creator. But will Chucky be as scary — or as creepily funny — on a basic cable budget?decider.com
