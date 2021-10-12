Monolord Share New Song “I’ll Be Damned”

Atlanta rapper SahBabii is one of the more charismatic performers in the city's local hip-hop scene, and he's on track to release his most focused musical effort later this month. Previously, we heard from the artist when he released "Bread Head," which kicked off the rollout for his new album Do It For Demon, which is named in honor of his late friend. With the project set to commemorate the life of Sah's fallen friend Demon, the rapper has officially come through with the second single from his upcoming body of work, titled "Switch."

