CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Monolord Share New Song “I’ll Be Damned”

By Axl Rosenberg
MetalSucks
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLike the provocative cover of their new album, Your Time to Shine, Monolord’s latest single, “I’ll Be Damned,” is a paradoxical mix of the beautiful and the bleak. No one in their right mind would describe the track as “celebratory” or “uplifting,” but no with ears will be able to deny how gosh darn catchy the thing is. It’s not lost on me that Monolord are from Sweden, a country that seems to specialize in turning negative emotions into insanely hooky metal.

www.metalsucks.net

Comments / 0

Related
undertheradarmag.com

Pip Blom Share New Song “Different Tune” (Plus a Live Video for the Song)

Amsterdam four-piece Pip Blom are releasing a new album, Welcome Break, on November 12 (it was recently pushed back from October 8) via Heavenly. Now they have shared its fourth single, “Different Tune.” They have also shared a live video of the band performing the song in a warehouse. Check out both below.
MUSIC
undertheradarmag.com

Big Thief Share New Song “Change” and Announce New 2022 North American Tour Dates

Big Thief have shared a new song, “Change,” and have announced some new 2022 North American tour dates. The delicate song seems to tackle the passage of time and death. “Would you live forever, never die?/While everything around passes?” frontwoman Adrianne Lenker asks in the song, later singing: “Death/Like a door/To a place/We’ve never been before.” The new tour dates encompass next April and May. Tickets go on sale this Friday at 10 a.m. local time. Check out “Change” and the tour dates below.
MUSIC
undertheradarmag.com

Flock of Dimes Shares New Song “Through Me”

Flock of Dimes (the solo project of Wye Oak’s Jenn Wasner) has shared a brand new song, the electric guitar heavy “Through Me.” It’s the latest offering in the Adult Swim Singles series. Listen below. ​​“‘Through Me’ is about losing sight of yourself in an attempt to find someone else,”...
MUSIC
gratefulweb.com

Greensky Bluegrass share new song 'Monument' plus new album out in January

Today, the forward-thinking Americana/alt-bluegrass torch bearers Greensky Bluegrass have shared “Monument,” the first sampling from Stress Dreams, the band’s eighth studio album, due out on January 21 via Thirty Tigers. “I enlisted the help of my buddy Chris Gelbuda to help turn a bunch of ideas that I had had...
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New Orleans#Le Poisson Rouge#Barcelona#Paris#Philadelphia#Monolord Share New Song#Uk Exchange#Uk Soup#Fr Petit Bain#Annecy#Arena#De Bahnhof St Pauli#Se Pustervik
antiMUSIC

Volumes Share New Song 'Bend' And Announce Album

Volumes have premiered a music video for their brand new single "Bend" and have announced that they will be releasing their new studio album, "Happier?," on November 18th. Frontman Michael Barr says that the song "is about how, in a relationship, sometimes one person can break another while all along they never seem to bend or break themselves. It's really about how we can easily turn into someone else and start to tear each other down."
MUSIC
undertheradarmag.com

Dean Wareham Shares Video for New Song “As Much As It Was Worth”

Dean Wareham (of Luna, Galaxie 500, and Dean & Britta) is releasing a new solo album, I Have Nothing to Say to the Mayor of L.A., on October 15 via Double Feature. Now he has shared its third single, “As Much As It Was Worth,” via a video. Judith Berndsen directed the video, which features Wareham’s wife and musical partner Britta Phillips, who also sings backing vocals on the song and edited the video. Watch it below.
MUSIC
stereoboard.com

Damon Albarn Shares New Song The Tower Of Montevideo

Damon Albarn has released a new track. The Tower Of Montevideo is the latest cut to be lifted from his new solo album, 'The Nearer The Fountain, More Pure The Stream Flows', due to arrive on November 12. The multifaceted, genre-defying song that finds Albarn leading with the piano is...
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Place
Berlin, DE
Place
Madrid, Spain
NewsBreak
Music
hotnewhiphop.com

SahBabii Shares New Song "Switch"

Atlanta rapper SahBabii is one of the more charismatic performers in the city's local hip-hop scene, and he's on track to release his most focused musical effort later this month. Previously, we heard from the artist when he released "Bread Head," which kicked off the rollout for his new album Do It For Demon, which is named in honor of his late friend. With the project set to commemorate the life of Sah's fallen friend Demon, the rapper has officially come through with the second single from his upcoming body of work, titled "Switch."
MUSIC
stereoboard.com

Aurora Announces New Album 'The Gods We Can Touch', Shares New Song Giving In To The Love

Aurora has announced a new album. 'The Gods We Can Touch', the follow-up to 2019's 'A Different Kind Of Human - Step 2', is due for release on January 21. It will include the previously shared singles Cure For Me and Exist For Love, as well as the newly shared cut Giving In To The Love. The latter plays with tribal-esque beats, keys and electric guitars to create an uplifting alt-pop number.
MUSIC
undertheradarmag.com

Hayden Thorpe Shares Video for New Song “Golden Ratio”

Hayden Thorpe, former singer for British art-rockers Wild Beasts, is releasing a new album, Moondust For My Diamond, this Friday via Domino. Now he has shared its fourth and final pre-release single, “Golden Ratio,” via a charming video featuring a message attached to a red heart-shaped balloon that travels around the English countryside. The song is a horn-backed ode to science. Juliet Klottrup directed the video, which stars Thorpe and Molly Gromadzki but really stars the balloon. The video was filmed in the Lake District (which is Britain’s largest national park), as were other videos for this album. Watch it below.
SCIENCE
brooklynvegan.com

Black Country, New Road announce new album ‘Ants From Up There,’ share new song

Rising UK art rockers Black Country, New Road only just released their debut album For the first time earlier this year, and now they've already announced their sophomore LP, Ants From Up There, due February 4 via Ninja Tune (pre-order). The album was recorded with the band's live engineer Sergio Maschetzko, and bassist/backing vocalist Tyler Hyde said, "We were just so hyped the whole time. It was such a pleasure to make. I've kind of accepted that this might be the best thing that I'm ever part of for the rest of my life. And that's fine."
ROCK MUSIC
undertheradarmag.com

Sam Evian Shares Lyric Video for New Song “Never Know”

Sam Evian is releasing a new album, Time to Melt, on October 29 via Fat Possum. Now he has shared its third and final pre-release single, “Never Know,” via a lyric video featuring things melting (befitting the album’s title). Watch it below, followed by Evian’s upcoming tour dates. Evian had...
MUSIC
undertheradarmag.com

Courtney Barnett Shares New Song “Smile Real Nice” From New “Harriet the Spy” Cartoon

Courtney Barnett is releasing a new album, Things Take Time, Take Time, on November 12 via Mom + Pop Music/Marathon Artists, but now she has shared a new song not featured on that record, “Smile Real Nice.” Instead, it’s the theme song for Harriet the Spy, a new animated show on Apple TV+ that debuts on November 19 and is based on the 1964 children’s novel by Louise Fitzhugh. Listen to the song below, followed by a trailer for the show.
MUSIC
metalinjection

LUCIFER Summons New Song "Crucifix (I Burn For You)"

Lucifer will release their new record Lucifer IV on October 29, meaning you'll have it in full for Halloween this year. The band is now streaming the plenty-creepy new single "Crucifix (I Burn For You)," which I've heard if you listen to backward will immediately summon the Devil. And if you watch the Amir Chamdin-directed music video for the single backward, you'll get really close to someone's eyeball. So take your pick!
MUSIC
Paste Magazine

Kevin Morby and Hamilton Leithauser Share New Song, "Virginia Beach"

Ahead of their co-headlining Fall Mixer North American tour, Kevin Morby and Hamilton Leithauser have shared a collaborative track, “Virginia Beach,” via Dead Oceans. The singer/songwriters are hitting the road this week in support of Morby’s 2020 album Sundowner and recently released companion piece A Night At The Little Los Angeles, and Leithauser’s 2020 album The Loves of Your Life.
MUSIC
antiMUSIC

Crossfaith Share New Song 'Feel Alive'

Crossfaith have released a brand new single called "Feel Alive." The follows the release of their track, "Slave To Chaos", which they shared last month. Frontman Kenta Koie had the following to say about the new track, "'Feel Alive' was the first song that we wrote since COVID-19 brought our world down into chaos.
MUSIC
MetalSucks

Knocked Loose Release New EP + Animated Short-Film

Knocked Loose have released their stunning and visionary new EP in full today – A Tear in the Fabric of Life. It’s their most dynamic and contained offering to date, and a balancing act: a mid-length EP with grand ambitions and scope, one full of new sonic elements and a cohesive aesthetic that hangs onto Knocked Loose’s trademark anthemic delivery.
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy