Monolord Share New Song “I’ll Be Damned”
Like the provocative cover of their new album, Your Time to Shine, Monolord’s latest single, “I’ll Be Damned,” is a paradoxical mix of the beautiful and the bleak. No one in their right mind would describe the track as “celebratory” or “uplifting,” but no with ears will be able to deny how gosh darn catchy the thing is. It’s not lost on me that Monolord are from Sweden, a country that seems to specialize in turning negative emotions into insanely hooky metal.www.metalsucks.net
Comments / 0