“That’s what I did”- Ex-PL referee suggests 21-year-old Tottenham midfielder should try this Marouane Fellaini trick to avoid bookable offences

Tottenham Hotspur are on alert as Fiorentina forward Dusan Vlahovic could be available again. Speaking in an interview (h/t Express), Fiorentina president Rocco Commisso has confirmed that Dusan Vlahovic has turned down an extension at the club amidst Tottenham Hotspur links. The 21-year-old centre-forward was linked with several clubs this...

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 14 DAYS AGO