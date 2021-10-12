CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Premier League

“That’s what I did”- Ex-PL referee suggests 21-year-old Tottenham midfielder should try this Marouane Fellaini trick to avoid bookable offences

By Glenn Fernandes
tothelaneandback.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOliver Skipp told to follow Marouane Fellaini trick at Tottenham Hotspur after racking up yellow cards. In conversation with Football Insider (h/t Football.london), Keith Hackett spoke about Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Oliver Skipp and how he can follow Marouane Fellaini’s trick to avoid suspension in the Premier League. The 21-year-old midfielder...

tothelaneandback.com

Comments / 0

Related
tothelaneandback.com

Transfer News: 24-year-old Tottenham midfielder ‘offered’ to La Liga behemoths

Transfer News: Tottenham midfielder Tanguy Ndombele ‘offered’ to Barcelona. According to Spanish outlet Sport via HITC (h/t football.london), Tottenham Hotspur midfielder, Tanguy Ndombele, has been ‘offered’ to Barcelona as his future at N17 continues to be uncertain. The French midfielder was signed amidst much hype from Olympique Lyonnaise in 2019...
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Marouane Fellaini
Person
Oliver Skipp
Person
David Moyes
tothelaneandback.com

“It’s over”- Tottenham amongst clubs on alert as 21-year-old target’s contract talks break down

Tottenham Hotspur are on alert as Fiorentina forward Dusan Vlahovic could be available again. Speaking in an interview (h/t Express), Fiorentina president Rocco Commisso has confirmed that Dusan Vlahovic has turned down an extension at the club amidst Tottenham Hotspur links. The 21-year-old centre-forward was linked with several clubs this...
PREMIER LEAGUE
tothelaneandback.com

Pundit claims 28-year-old Tottenham star’s move to Newcastle could be ‘realistic’ after takeover

Tottenham ace Harry Kane moving to Newcastle could be realistic after takeover claims pundit. In conversation with talkSPORT (h/t The Shields Gazette), football pundit Darren Ambrose states that a Newcastle United move for Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane could be ‘realistic’. English striker Harry Kane has been a dependable asset...
PREMIER LEAGUE
tothelaneandback.com

“It was not fun”- 26-year-old Tottenham midfielder calls out club for ‘absolutely unacceptable’ PL form recently

Pierre-Emile Højbjerg calls out Tottenham Hotspur for ‘absolutely unacceptable’ run of form. In conversation with Tipsbladet via Sport Witness (h/t Football London), Tottenham Hotspur ace Pierre-Emile Højbjerg spoke out on his team’s unacceptable form recently. The Lilywhites had to endure a horrible spell in recent times when they lost 3...
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Offences#Norwich City#The Premier League#Canaries#Portuguese#Lilywhites#Pgmol
tothelaneandback.com

“A class above”- Ex-PL goalkeeper tells Tottenham how they can benefit from playing ‘world class’ summer signing

Former Premier League keeper Paul Robinson tells Tottenham Hotspur how they can benefit from playing “world-class” Cristian Romero. In conversation with Football Insider (h/t Football London), ex-Tottenham Hotspur goalkeeper Paul Robinson has heaped praises on Argentine defender Cristian Romero. The 23-year-old defender has recently made the switch to The Tottenham...
PREMIER LEAGUE
tothelaneandback.com

Ex-PL defender urges 29-year-old La Liga superstar to join Tottenham over Arsenal

Former Liverpool defender Glen Johnson urges Barcelona star Philippe Coutinho to join Tottenham Hotspur. In conversation with bettingodds365.com (h/t Mirror), former wing-back Glen Johnson has urged Philippe Coutinho to join Tottenham Hotspur amongst links of an exit from Barcelona. Barcelona have been coming under the heat recently as the club...
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Soccer
Everton F.C.
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
Soccer
Tottenham Hotspur F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
tothelaneandback.com

“Cherry on top”- Ligue 1 club president explains how Tottenham won the race to sign 19-year-old starlet this summer

Metz president Bernard Serin explains how Tottenham Hotspur managed to sign midfielder Pape Matar Sarr. In conversation with Graoully Mag on Moselle TV, via teamTALK (h/t Football.london), Metz president Bernard Serin shared why Tottenham Hotspur managed to land Pape Matar Sarr despite competition for the young exciting midfielder. It is...
PREMIER LEAGUE
tothelaneandback.com

Transfer News: PL club interested in signing 25-year-old Tottenham star after recent takeover

Transfer News: Newcastle United interested in signing Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Dele Alli. According to Spanish outlet Sport (h/t Football.london), Newcastle United are believed to be interested in purchasing Tottenham Hotspur ace Dele Alli after the takeover. The English professional enjoyed a great spell under former manager Mauricio Pochettino. He has...
PREMIER LEAGUE
tothelaneandback.com

Tottenham’s next opponent receive massive boost as 29-year-old star could return from injury before PL showdown

Opponent Watch: Newcastle United could have Callum Wilson return from injury for the Tottenham Hotspur game. According to a statement from the club (h/t Shields Gazette), Newcastle United could welcome back Callum Wilson from injury ahead of their game against Tottenham Hotspur. The 29-year-old centre-forward has been an incredible player...
PREMIER LEAGUE
tothelaneandback.com

“Just do it”- Tottenham urged by ex-Swiss defender to offer new contract to 34-year-old star after Nations League heroics

Ramon Vega urges Tottenham Hotspur to give Hugo Lloris a new contract at the club. Former Tottenham Hotspur defender Ramon Vega has urged the Lilywhites via his Twitter account to give Hugo Lloris a new contract after his heroics in the UEFA Nations League (h/t Football.london). The 34-year-old French international...
PREMIER LEAGUE
tothelaneandback.com

Team News: Tottenham receive four-player boost with South American contingent expected to be available for weekend PL clash

Team News: Tottenham Hotspur receive boost as Davinson Sanchez, Cristian Romero, Giovani Lo Celso, and Emerson Royal could feature vs Newcastle United. According to The Telegraph (Subscription Required) [h/t The Express], Tottenham Hotspur could have the likes of Davinson Sanchez, Cristian Romero, Giovani Lo Celso, and Emerson Royal available for the Newcastle United game on the weekend.
PREMIER LEAGUE

Comments / 0

Community Policy