“That’s what I did”- Ex-PL referee suggests 21-year-old Tottenham midfielder should try this Marouane Fellaini trick to avoid bookable offences
Oliver Skipp told to follow Marouane Fellaini trick at Tottenham Hotspur after racking up yellow cards. In conversation with Football Insider (h/t Football.london), Keith Hackett spoke about Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Oliver Skipp and how he can follow Marouane Fellaini’s trick to avoid suspension in the Premier League. The 21-year-old midfielder...tothelaneandback.com
Comments / 0