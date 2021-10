Patients are facing a “postcode lottery” over seeing a GP in England, with the worst-affected areas served by half the number of doctors as the best.New analysis has shown that there is on average one GP per 2,038 people across the country, a 5 per cent rise since 2015.But there are also huge disparities across England, with some areas seeing an increase of around 40 per cent in people per GP over the same period.It means Hull now has one GP for every 2,821 people, more than double the 1,279 people per GP in Wirral.The Liberal Democrats, who commissioned...

LOTTERY ・ 8 DAYS AGO