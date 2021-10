Would like to hear your thoughts on the case. If the installation from the 70s or 80s with old mem board has no rcd protection for neither sockets nor lights (with metal front plate switches, which are connected to CPC), taking into consideration that the installation was working cheerfully since the old days till today and all Zs values are within the range of the installed breakers and overall good condition. Would this require an upgrade to rcd protection as of the 18th edition or would class as C3 as of best practice guide 4 suggest on eicr?

EBAY ・ 4 DAYS AGO