Dogwood Arts tree sale program Bazillion Blooms returns

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Dogwood Arts is looking to keep the city blooming this spring through its Bazillion Blooms tree sale now through Nov. 17. Bare-root trees, 2 to 4 feet tall, are on sale now for $25 each, or $20 for five or more. The trees are disease-resistant, April-blooming, and available in either white or pink flowering varieties. Orders are being taken through Nov. 17 and will be available for pickup from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, Dec. 3, and from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 4, at the Dogwood Arts office, 123 W. Jackson Ave.